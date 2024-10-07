Dan Lanning ahead of Ohio State: “I’m confident in our players."

“All right. Big game here. We are certainly excited for this opportunity,” Oregon head coach said this week, underscoring the importance of the contest.

EUGENE, Ore. — The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their biggest test of the season as they prepare to face the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend at Autzen Stadium. With both teams vying for playoff positioning, the stage is set for a high-stakes matchup that promises to test Oregon in every facet of the game.

Oregon is coming off a dominant win over Michigan State, where the atmosphere inside Autzen was electric. “Really, you know, first off, want to tell our fans again how grateful we are for this past weekend,” the coach added. “The atmosphere was unbelievable for the Michigan State game. Thought our team played well in a lot of ways, but certainly some opportunities for us to clean up some things.”



This weekend, the Ducks will face a different beast in Ohio State. “Getting to play a great opponent this week, strong in all three phases. You know, as a team, when you watch them, you really don’t see a weakness. They’re really strong across the board,” the coach noted.



Ohio State’s defense has been particularly dominant this season, leading the Buckeyes to 38 tackles for loss (TFLs) and 17 sacks through five games. Defensive end JT Tuimoloau, who leads the team with 12 tackles, 4 TFLs, and 3 sacks, will be a significant threat to Oregon’s offensive line, which played its best game of the season last week. However, the Buckeyes' front seven presents a different level of athleticism. “This will be a great challenge for us. And I know our fans will be great again this weekend. So that'll make that a fun atmosphere for us,” the coach emphasized.



Ohio State’s defense is not only aggressive up front, but also excels in limiting explosive plays. “They limit explosive plays, right? They do a great job of keeping the ball in front of them,” Oregon’s coach said. “They play really physical in the front, able to stop the run, sound and aggressive at times in coverage, but pitch a lot of different looks at you as well.”



Oregon’s offensive line has been sharp lately, but this week presents their toughest task yet. “Timing scheme is part of that. You know, how we’ve adjusted some of the things that we do, I think, is a big part of that. And then the communication between the offensive line and the quarterback has also been really important,” the coach remarked on the unit's recent improvement.



On the other side of the ball, Oregon’s defense will have its hands full with Ohio State’s potent offense. The Buckeyes boast a versatile attack, capable of gashing opponents on the ground and through the air. “They’re able to run the ball really well. They’re able to throw it well, talented at multiple positions,” the coach said. “The quarterback can run the ball as well. So there’s a lot of things that present threats. I think you have to be sound in everything you come up with, be aware of any risks that you’re going to take.”



Stopping Ohio State’s offense will require Oregon to play disciplined football, especially when it comes to defending the Buckeyes’ deep receiving corps. “They’ve got more than just two great wideouts. They’ve got several great wideouts in their program. Certainly those two are very, very special, but you can’t just focus on one guy because there’s other guys on the field that can beat you,” the coach warned.



The Ducks are also hoping to carry momentum from their home crowd, which played a vital role in their win over Michigan State. With an expected sellout crowd, the energy at Autzen Stadium will be critical. “I think our players are really aware of that,” the coach said, anticipating a loud and raucous environment. The Autzen record of 60,055 fans could be in jeopardy this Saturday, a testament to the magnitude of the game.



As Oregon prepares for this pivotal matchup, attention to detail and minimizing mistakes will be key. “You play red area football, right? You put it down there, put the ball inside the 20, and you go communicate, well, what do we want that to look like? And if you expect to see it in the game, you’ve got to see it in practice first,” the coach noted.



Oregon kicker Andrew Boyle could also be called upon in critical situations, having nailed a 50-yard field goal last week—the first time an Oregon kicker has converted from 50 yards or longer since 2009. In a close game, every point will matter, and Boyle’s leg may prove to be a crucial factor.



Ultimately, the Ducks know that pulling off an upset against Ohio State will require a complete team effort. “I’m confident in our players. I like the guys that we get the opportunity to go out there and play with. This will certainly be the best challenge for every single position on our team this week,” the coach concluded.



With everything on the line, Oregon is ready for the challenge as they face off against Ohio State in what could be a defining moment of the season.



