Dan Lanning discusses Oregon's first spring practice, his approach

It was clear that this wasn’t Oregon coach Dan Lanning’s first go-around with the media.

The first-time head coach spoke lightly on more pressing issues like roster changes and went in-depth when asked about his general goals for spring camp.

He did, however, emphasize to the media that he isn’t focused on how the team looks today, rather how they develop come mid-spring.

“It's really what it looks like on Day 15. When we start to shape up, you look to see how many mental errors occur out there. Do we have a good understanding of what we're trying to do?" Lanning said.

A lot of questions arose regarding first-year Ducks and transfers as well. Mainly due to the uncertainty at the quarterback position with the addition of Auburn transfer Bo Nix as well a void to fill at defensive back after the departures of Verone McKinley III and Mykael Wright.

Again, Lanning offered no specifics on such matters.

“I think we have good personnel but as your personnel changes you have to adapt,” Lanning said. “We want to figure out who are the guys that can make plays on the ball — defensively, who are the guys that can play in space?”

Lanning had an interesting response when he was asked about position versatility and how fluid certain positions will be.

“We're not going to throw our head in here and say that there's a limitation on what one guy can do. So every guy in our program is going to learn multiple positions,” Lanning said. "We want to be able to have position versatility and be able to play our best 11 in a multitude of ways."

The Zoom conference only lasted 12 minutes, but after hearing Lanning’s optimism throughout, there are certainly things to look forward to this spring camp.

But still plenty to learn after the limited media viewing window of 15-20 minutes Thursday morning and Lanning's preference to speak more generally about his team.

The Ducks will be back on the practice field Saturday morning, with Lanning scheduled to talk to reporters again at that time.

"Make no mistake, my favorite part of coaching is on the grass. My favorite part of coaching is coaching ball," Lanning said. "When I was a player, I was the weird guy that really loved practice. Like, I love the games, but I love practice too. So an opportunity to go out there and get better, that was pretty exciting for me and I think it was really exciting for our guys. Like I said, I thought they brought good energy today and we're ready to roll."

