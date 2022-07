Dan Lanning, Ducks coaches and players mourn death of TE Spencer Webb

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, current, former and future Ducks and several opposing coaches were among those to react Wednesday night to the tragic death of tight end Spencer Webb.

According to the Sacramento Bee's Joe Davidson, Webb died on Wednesday afternoon, hitting his head during a cliff-diving accident just west of Triangle Lake in Lane County, less than a mile from Eugene.

Webb attended Christian Brothers HS in Sacramento before joining the Ducks in 2018.

Grief and remembrances have filled social media Wednesday night for Webb, who was entering his fifth year in the Ducks football program.

Oregon has not yet released an official statement.