Dan Lanning: "Fields the same size"

EUGENE, Ore.— As Oregon prepares for its upcoming clash against Michigan, head coach Dan Lanning is confident his team is ready for the challenge after a productive week of practice.

"Good day from our guys today," Lanning said. "Good competitive practice. Finishing off with red zone there again like we normally do on Wednesdays." Lanning emphasized the importance of situational work, particularly in the red zone, as Oregon looks to capitalize on scoring opportunities against a formidable Wolverines defense.

Lanning praised his players for their growth throughout the season, particularly Jeffrey Bassa in coverage skills. "Yeah, he's put a lot of time and effort into it, right?" Lanning said when discussing Bassa’s development. "He's become much better at distinguishing what routes he's going to get based on splits, understanding the leverage he has in each coverage."

One player who has stood out in recent weeks is Jamaree Caldwell, a defensive lineman whose impact extends beyond the stat sheet. "Yeah, just his work ethic every day," Lanning noted. "And obviously he's a really hard guy to block. It's created a lot of havoc for us up front, whether it's him actually getting the credit for that or him actually creating that. So he's created a lot of, you know, made it tough for the opponent."

On the offensive side, Lanning highlighted the importance of staying on schedule, particularly on first and second downs. "Yeah, just, you know, successful plays, right?" he said. "I think we've identified what creates a successful play and making sure that we're, you know, in position to execute it. I think Coach Stein's also called a really good game to put us in position to do that."

Running back Jordan James has also been a key contributor to Oregon’s success. With a potential 1,000-yard rushing season on the horizon, Lanning acknowledged Jordan’s hard work. "Yeah, he's just worked, and he's proven his effort and his value. When you're productive on the field, you're going to continue to get opportunities."

Facing Michigan’s powerful rushing attack, Lanning knows his defense will need to be disciplined. "I think any time that you're playing an offense that runs the ball well, you have to decide if you're going to steal a hat for the run, right? And that's something that is always a challenge," Lanning explained. "Field's the same size. It feels the same," he added, noting that regardless of the situation, fundamentals remain crucial.

Penalties have been an area of focus for Oregon, and Lanning is pleased with the progress his team has made. "Just a level of focus from our players to realize that we can't hurt ourselves," he said.

As Oregon heads into one of its toughest matchups of the season, Lanning remained noncommittal about the availability of a My'Keill Gardner, stating, "We'll see. We'll continue to assess where he's at and feel it out."

The Ducks will need all hands on deck to face a talented Michigan team, but Lanning is confident that his squad is up for the task. "Good competitive practices" and a strong work ethic have prepared them for this moment, and the upcoming game will be a true test of their progress.