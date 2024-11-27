Dan Lanning: "I want to win every game"

“All right. Some clean, some not clean. So plenty to clean up today from practice efforts there. We’ve got to make sure we get the execution right and open it up from there,” Lanning began.

When asked about what contributed to the “not clean” moments, Lanning responded, “A combination of things, right?”

As for whether these moments are part of practice, he noted, “So it’s an opportunity for us to go improve.”

The game carries significance, given Lanning’s history with Washington, but his competitive drive remains steady. “I want to go win every game, right? I want to go win every game. Certainly, this game means something to a lot of people in this organization. It means something to a lot of people from an alumni standpoint, but it certainly means a lot to me,” he said.

Lanning also spoke about senior linebacker Jeff Bassa and his legacy. “Yeah, a guy that demands the best of himself and his teammates, right? He’s been a leader since the day I got here. He’s gotten better since the day I’ve got here. So really, really proud of his growth and setting that standard.”

Saturday’s game marks the last at Autzen Stadium for many seniors, and Lanning acknowledged their contributions. “Yeah, I mean, we’ve got an unbelievable group of seniors that have worked really, really hard. Some that got here when I was here and some that have, you know, come over time. But they certainly deserve our best this Saturday,” he said.

On special teams, Lanning praised punt returner Gary Bryant Jr. “I think Gary’s done a great job. I think Gary’s done a great job when he’s been out there. You know, number one is possession of the ball. He’s done a great job of that. He’s also had some good returns. And he’s got a lot of experience in that role for us.”

Bryant’s role on offense has also been impactful. “Yeah, I mean, it’s great to have Gary back because he’s a guy that knows his assignment, understands his job, can line up in multiple positions, and is a dynamic threat when he’s out there,” Lanning explained.

Defensive lineman Jamaree Caldwell earned similar recognition. “Yeah, I’d say he’s extremely underrated. He’s a really talented player. He’s done unbelievable things for us. I think, you know, when he plays, people know where he’s at on the field. He’s somebody that you have to game plan for. So I’m really glad we have Jamari on our team,” Lanning said.

Lanning was also asked about Jahlil Florence’s recovery. “He’s progressing, but, you know, time will tell. When he’s ready to be out there, we’ll have him out there,” he stated.

On whether a medical redshirt was ever explored for Bryant, Lanning said, “We didn’t really look into this year because he’s always been so anxious to be back out there on the field.”

Reflecting on senior night for local players like Patrick Herbert and Bryce Boettcher, Lanning said, “Silly to say it doesn’t mean a lot to them, right? It certainly does. But those guys prepare the same regardless, which is something you value about them and how they work.”

Oregon’s true freshman class has also impressed Lanning. “I love our freshman class. I think they’ve done a great job working, and they take advantage of the opportunities that come their way,” he said.

When asked about Tosh Lupoi, who was up for the Broyles Award, Lanning was effusive in his praise. “Yeah, he’s an unbelievable coach. He’s a guy that I’ve learned a lot from. And I think just that you look at the job that he’s done here in Oregon is really impressive, you know, and the way that he works with our coaches. I think Tosh should be the first one to tell you that that’s not, it’s an individual award, but it’s not right. It’s an award for everybody on that side of the ball and the job that the defense has done. And he’s done a great job of organizing that side of the ball. He’s done a great job of motivating our players and calling great scheme on Saturday to put us in position to have success,” Lanning said.

On Lupoi’s evolution as a play caller, Lanning added, “I think every coach that I’ve been around that’s a great coach, they get better, right? And they’re getting better with time. And Tasha’s a guy that’s gotten, you know, better with time. You know, he’s always been known as a guy that’s a great motivator and great at executing and great at relationships with players. But he’s done an elite job of putting that plan together with our defensive staff and executing it on game day, right? It’s one thing to put something on paper. It’s a different thing to get all 11 guys executing it.”

Lanning highlighted the importance of retaining staff and ensuring they take the right opportunities. “We’ve got a lot of coaches on our staff that would be unbelievable coaches at other, other places, right? We have a lot of coaches on our staff that I think will be great head coaches when they get the opportunity. Our job here is to make sure that they understand you have to leave for the right opportunity. It’s not just about leaving, right? Like I don’t want to go somewhere where I’m not going to have success and those guys have success here, right? Creating opportunities for them to continue to grow here, but there should be people looking at our coaches for future head coaches,” he said.

On the defense’s success without many projected first-round picks, Lanning offered his perspective. “Maybe they are All-Americans and somebody just doesn’t see them in the right light. I mean, I can’t speak to any of that. You know, it’s about going to play great team defense, right? And one person’s success doesn’t necessarily lead to a team being a great team defense, right? It probably requires some unselfish players from some great players. But I’ve been a part of a lot of teams where what it looks like right now is not what it looks like on draft day, too,” he explained.

While past close games with Washington may linger in fans’ minds, Lanning emphasized that they don’t add extra motivation. “No, I don’t think that necessarily adds motivation. You go out there because you want to win the game, right, regardless of the situation. We’ve been in some tight games this year. Hopefully, that prepares us for future moments if we’re in tight games again,” he said.

Lanning also recognized Terrence Ferguson’s impact this season. “Yeah, I think it starts with Terrence’s work ethic, right, and his leadership, right? He’s done an unbelievable job in those two areas this season, continue to get better. He’s a coach on the field for those players around him, which I think is elite. And he’s had some really high moments this year. I’m hoping he continues to have some high moments for us as we finish out,” Lanning said.

Finally, Lanning acknowledged Pancho Ramirez’s contributions at center. “Yeah, I think just, you know, being a younger guy, being able to step in a leadership role for that offensive line, you know, I don’t think that’s easy or natural for a lot of people, but he’s done a great job of accepting that role and taking advantage of it,” he said.

Despite the late kickoff, Lanning dismissed concerns about distractions. “I don’t ever worry about what that – I mean, our guys do a great job of preparing. We actually have a pretty full day regardless of what that looks like. We have walk-throughs that morning and meetings, so it’s not like they’re just sitting in their hotel room watching TV,” he concluded.

With preparation in full swing, the Ducks aim to put their best foot forward in Saturday’s rivalry clash against the Huskies.