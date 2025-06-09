DSA Inside Read: Recapping the first big weekend of official visits

Oregon lands elite 2027 DE Cameron Pritchett, adding a powerful, versatile force to its future defensive front.
Oregon lands elite 2027 EDGE Prince Tavizon, a powerful, high-motor pass rusher with All-American potential.
Today on the Inside Read, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is set to surge with top targets like Ryder Lyons and others.
Today on the trail: Oregon lands four-star 2027 EDGE Prince Tavizon, a dominant defender and first commit of the cycle.
Today on the Sidewalk: Oregon fans feel the echoes of near-misses as dreams fade in baseball and softball heartbreak.
Oregon lands elite 2027 DE Cameron Pritchett, adding a powerful, versatile force to its future defensive front.
Oregon lands elite 2027 EDGE Prince Tavizon, a powerful, high-motor pass rusher with All-American potential.
Today on the Inside Read, Oregon's 2026 recruiting class is set to surge with top targets like Ryder Lyons and others.