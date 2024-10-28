Dan Lanning: "In this conference it's hard every single week"

“Great recap from this past weekend,” Lanning said. “I thought our fans were awesome, and it was a fun game for our players. You know, it's a physical game, but I thought our guys went out there and competed and did a great job, but certainly excited about the challenge in front of us now going to Michigan.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning knows what lies ahead for the Ducks as they prepare to take on Michigan in Ann Arbor this weekend. Michigan, presents a formidable challenge for Oregon, especially on the road.

Michigan has a talented roster that includes several potential NFL first-round draft picks, and Lanning acknowledged the high level of competition.

“Talented team,” he said. “I think that last I looked, they've got five guys that are projected to be drafted in the first round. They've got talent across the board and, you know, certainly have the ability to play a really good game, so it's going to be a good challenge for our guys, especially making the trip there to a place that we haven't been before.”

The Wolverines’ defensive front, particularly the duo of No. 78 [Kenneth Grant] and No. 55 [Mason Graham], has drawn Lanning’s attention.

“They're game wreckers, right? They're guys that you have to have a game plan for,” Lanning said. “But 78-55, both, they make an impact consistently in the game. They beat single blocks. They're certainly good against double teams. They're good against the run in the pass. So they're guys that you have to spend time and effort for. And any time you have guys like that up front, it makes it easier to cover in the back end.”

Michigan’s edge rusher Zero Stewart, Lanning noted, is a dynamic player who combines strength and speed.

“Yeah, it's power and twitch,” Lanning said. “Again, plays with power, but it also has speed and twitch and ability. So it's not just – certainly not a finesse rusher. He plays it a certain way, but he's a talented guy.”

On offense, the Wolverines have a versatile tight end with Colston Loveland that Lanning knows will require special attention.

“Yeah, I mean, he's versatile,” Lanning said. “You know, they use him in a lot of different ways. He's the guy that you have to know where he's on the field at all times. They move him all over the place. He can split out a wideout and be one of the best wideouts in the field, you know, the backfield or line up a tight end and be the best at that position. So he's a really talented player that they're going to find ways to use, right? He's an important piece of their offense.”

Lanning emphasized the importance of establishing the run game against Michigan, noting that a physical approach will be key.

“Well, I mean, something we're preparing for is the ability to be able to run the ball on a team like this,” Lanning said. “I think that's important when you're playing games like this. They've always been a really physical run game team. They've always done a good job of running well. And I think our offense and our team is most efficient when we have a good run game going. So that'll be an important piece for us to try to figure out.”

Despite injuries that have affected the Ducks’ lineup, Lanning commended his team for stepping up when needed.

“Yeah, I think a lot of it's credit to our players not waiting for their moment to step up, but stepping up and being prepared for their moment,” Lanning said. “You know, we've had a lot of guys that maybe they weren't going to be the guy that took a ton of the reps at the beginning, and their reps have increased as their productions increased.”

The Wolverines’ secondary, anchored by standout Will Johnson, will also present a challenge, but Lanning remains confident. Johnson missed the Michigan State game and is questionable early in the week, but there is the chance he plays this week and Lanning talked about his potential impact.



“Yeah, he's a great player,” Lanning said of Johnson. “He's a great player. He has ball production. He gets in and out of breaks. He's able to take away, you know, a side of the field. So, you know, he's definitely a guy that would make an impact.”

Lanning emphasized that the Ducks remain focused on their own internal goals rather than outside expectations.

“No, I just don't think we've ever measured ourselves based on what other people think,” Lanning said. “And that doesn't necessarily change. And we have our own internal goals that, you know, in our plan of what we want to be. And really, at the beginning of every year, everybody asks me what success looked like. And to me, it looks like us playing our best football at the end of the season. So that's our goal is to put ourselves in a position to play our best football and focus on the process, not the result.”

The Ducks will also need to prepare for Michigan’s quarterback situation, with both Davis Warren and Orgy seeing time under center.

“Yeah, and then obviously Orji played again in the last game as well,” Lanning said. “So it's different based on who's in the game. They're both capable, and they can win in different ways, right? But I think he played well in the last game, and I think getting in a rhythm and finding some consistency is probably important for them. But they both can beat you in different ways.”

Lanning also expressed excitement about playing in a historic venue like Michigan Stadium.

“Yeah, that's one of the things I think that's exciting about being in this conference is getting the opportunity to play at some historic places. And this is certainly a historic place,” he said.

The coach remains proud of the progress of players like Justice Lowe, who have stepped up despite adversity.

“Yeah, I mean, I'm just really proud of, more than anything, Justius,” Lanning said. “You know, when he first got here, he's dinged up with some injuries, and it kind of limited his ability to be on the field. And we always felt like if he was a guy that was available, he was going to be a guy that could make an impact. And I think, you know, he's probably had a little bit of a chip on his shoulder because he realized, hey, I haven't been available, and he's playing tough. More than anything, I tell you that Justius Lowe is playing tough football.”

Lanning knows the challenge of facing Michigan will be steep, but he is confident in the Ducks’ preparation.

“Yeah, I mean, we're getting an opportunity to play the reigning national champions, right?” Lanning said. “And this is, in this conference, it's hard every single week. So, and we know that we'll get their best. So, it's exciting to, you know, have a chance. We got to play in some games that are fun for us so far this year and challenging. And this will certainly be a challenge.”

The Ducks will face off against Michigan at Michigan Stadium on Saturday. The game will be an important test for Oregon as they continue their push toward a potential berth in the college fooball playoffs.