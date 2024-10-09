Dan Lanning: "Making climbs in the right direction."

Lanning opened with a lighthearted comment aimed at The Oregonian's James Crepea, an Ohio State graduate, jokingly saying, “All right, good work day today, sorry I had to keep you guys out of it. We know James went to Ohio State, so no offense there. But good work, good practice, and certainly enjoyed the work. Making climbs in the right direction, so they’re gonna keep rolling.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the Ducks’ highly anticipated matchup against Ohio State, touching on a range of topics from the Buckeyes’ strengths to the importance of this weekend’s game.





Shifting to a more serious tone, Lanning highlighted the physicality and discipline of Ohio State’s defense, noting their ability to blend speed with power. “They’re great speed to power as they change their technique a lot on the edge,” Lanning said. “There’s times that they’re upfield, there’s times they close, but they play with great violence and they run to the ball.”

The Buckeyes' defense, he added, is particularly effective in limiting explosive plays. “They tackle really well in space. They do a good job communicating that, you know, they don’t have technique errors or scheme errors.”

With recruiting battles between Oregon and Ohio State heating up, Lanning acknowledged the increasing competition for top talent. “Certainly, you know, helped us,” Lanning said when discussing the impact of recruiting against Ohio State since Oregon joined the Big Ten. “Obviously, Oregon has a great product. Ohio State has a great product. When you want to recruit the best players in the nation, you’re going to recruit against teams like that at times.”

Despite the magnitude of the game, Lanning emphasized the importance of staying level-headed. “I try to prepare for each game the same,” he said. “Certainly, everyone knows this game and what its implications are, but it is a game. It’s the next game. That’s why it’s the most important one.”

Lanning also reflected on the offseason decision of one of his key players, Jordan, who chose to return to Oregon for another season. “I think you just get honest feedback from the resources you have,” Lanning explained. “And also knowing that there’s something left on the table for him, he felt like there’s a little bit more that he could tap into. I think you’re seeing a lot of that this season from him.”

In terms of defensive preparation, Lanning agreed that Oregon had made strides in some key areas: “Yeah, I think so,” he said when asked about making progress with specific schemes.

Looking ahead to Saturday, Lanning briefly touched on the announcement of College GameDay being present. “Yeah, I imagine so,” Lanning said when asked if he would be part of the broadcast again. The show labeled the Oregon-Ohio State game as the Big Ten’s newest rivalry, but Lanning kept the focus on the task at hand. “It’s the next game, like I said, the next game is the most important game. So certainly one we’re excited about.”

When asked about Oregon’s theme for the season, Lanning responded that it’s something meant for the team itself, saying, “It’s really for our team, more than anything, right? It’s for our team, so beyond that, I’ll leave it there.”

The coach didn’t pay much attention to the pre-game atmosphere or potential changes to the walk from the HDC to the stadium. “Yeah, I don’t really spend a lot of time worried about all that. I worry about what we’re doing in between the whistles.”

Lanning took time to praise linebacker Bryce Betcher’s leadership and impact. “Bryce has done a great job. He brings the pet of spirit every single time he steps on the practice field. He plays with relentless effort, something we talk about a lot.”

As for facing Ohio State’s talented receiving corps, Lanning emphasized the importance of playing the ball and maintaining strong pass rush coverage. “That’s where playing the ball is so important this week, and certainly they have great size. We gotta get great rush, you know, and rush and coverage have to work together this week.”

Lanning concluded the media session by noting the importance of the team’s progression leading up to the game. “Good work, good practice, and certainly enjoyed the work. Making climbs in the right direction, so they’re gonna keep rolling,” he said.

As Oregon continues preparations, all eyes will be on Lanning and the Ducks as they face a crucial early-season test against the Buckeyes.



