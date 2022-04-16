Dan Lanning on Ducks' Saturday scrimmage: 'Defense probably had the day'
Head coach Dan Lanning met with media after Saturday's practice, which consisted of less than ideal weather conditions. On and off again rain and hail showered over Autzen Stadium as the team held ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news