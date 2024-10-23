Dan Lanning: "Our guys are locked in"

“Good attack day,” Lanning said. “Feels good to have seven days to prepare for a team compared to a short week. I feel like our guys are locked in, on point. Had some good red area work and third down work today.”

EUGENE, Ore. — No. 1 Oregon is preparing for a showdown against No. 20 Illinois at Autzen Stadium this Saturday, with head coach Dan Lanning expressing confidence in his team after a week of focused preparation.





The Ducks (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) are off to a perfect start this season, and much of their success can be attributed to quarterback Dillon Gabriel's ability to deliver difficult throws. Lanning praised Gabriel's performance, particularly his ability to make throws from sideline to sideline.

“Any quarterback that can work sideline to sideline, a lot of the outside throws you don’t necessarily see in the college game,” Lanning said. “So when you have a guy that can do that, I mean, it’s a big weapon.”

Gabriel has shown impressive accuracy on deep passes, something Lanning attributes to the quarterback’s decisiveness.

“Decisive, knowing where he’s taking the ball, and then having guys up top that can go win when you get those opportunities,” Lanning said. “We have some wideouts that’ll go win and go attack the ball in those situations.”

On the defensive side of the ball, Lanning also heaped praise on linebacker is Devon Jackson, who has been making the most of his opportunities this season. Lanning commended Jackson's progress and influence within the team.

“I just love his mindset, the way he attacks,” Lanning said. “He’s a fun guy to coach. He’s a fun guy to be around. His teammates enjoy him, and he’s improving. He’s consistently improved from his time here.”

Despite their recent success, the Ducks are still looking for ways to improve, particularly in short-yardage situations and in the red zone. Last week, Oregon scored five touchdowns in the red zone but still found room for improvement in converting short yardage.

“They scored five times touchdown-wise in the red zone this past week, but some of the short yardage right through the red zone, third down, is just an area to possibly improve a little bit in the run games,” Lanning said.



“I think especially when you play a team like this,” Lanning said of Illinois. “I would say they’re an identity team. They have a clear identity that they want to be more physical than you in those situations. Those are situations that we have to be able to win.”

Lanning also provided an update on wide receiver Traeshon Holden, confirming that he will be available for Saturday’s game - following what has the appearances of a one game suspension for his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against Ohio State.



“He’ll be available,” Lanning said.

With Oregon’s history of success with transfer quarterbacks, Lanning was asked how it affects recruiting high school quarterbacks.

“I think the biggest key is development,” Lanning said. “What’s our quarterback look like? And have they developed when they’ve come here, right? Regardless of their situation getting here, are we developing quarterbacks to become better players? And I think you’ve been able to see that in our program.”

The Ducks will face a tough test against Illinois (6-1, 3-1), a team that prides itself on physicality. Autzen Stadium will provide a fierce home-field advantage, and Lanning’s team appears ready for the challenge.