Dan Lanning pleased with physicality, not with offense in Ducks scrimmage
Oregon coach Dan Lanning talked to the media on Saturday following his team's second scrimmage of fall camp and wasn’t completely pleased with the performance of the offense in particular.He pointe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news