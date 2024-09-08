Dan Lanning: Post game Boise State
EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning had a lot to say following the Ducks’ nail-biting 37-34 win over Boise State, emphasizing the game’s excitement and how special teams played a decisive...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news