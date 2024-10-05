Dan Lanning post game: 'Still some moments for growth'

“Our fans were absolutely awesome tonight,” Lanning opened, acknowledging the energy in Autzen Stadium. “Any time you can play a physical game like that and control the rushing attack on both sides of the ball, it's going to create success.”

EUGENE, Ore.— Oregon head coach Dan Lanning praised the Ducks' physicality and control in their latest victory, but he emphasized that there’s still room for growth as the season progresses.

Oregon executed well on third down and special teams, but Lanning pointed to missed opportunities in the red zone as a key area for improvement. “Still some moments there for growth. In the red zone, we’ve got to come away with points,” he said. “That didn’t show up a couple of times tonight, and it could hurt you later on in the season. So that’s something we’ll definitely attack moving forward.”

The Ducks’ running game was a significant factor in their success. Lanning credited the offensive staff’s game plan and praised the offensive line’s performance. “I think our offensive staff had a really great plan, understanding where we wanted to be able to attack in the run game. I thought our offensive line blocked well, and we were able to block well at the second level as well,” he said. Lanning highlighted Jordan James' effort, noting his ability to push through contact for extra yards. “Not going down on first contact—you saw that multiple times from Jordan tonight.”

Defensively, Oregon continued to show its strength, with Lanning commending the unit's overall standard and the impact of defensive end Jordan Burch. “Ultimately, that’s our standard. We want to be able to perform week in and week out, regardless of opponent,” Lanning explained. “Once we were able to secure the run game, it made them play a little bit left-handed.”

Burch, in particular, stood out as a force on the defensive line, a role the coaching staff envisioned for him since his arrival. “He’s playing with great violence, and he’s the kind of person that shouldn’t be blocked one-on-one,” Lanning said. “He’s doing a good job of taking advantage of those one-on-one opportunities.”

Veteran safety Tatum Tuioti led the team with seven tackles, showcasing his consistent effort both in games and practices. “This guy plays with unbelievable effort all the time,” Lanning noted. “He’s quiet out there on the field, but he executes at a really high level.”

Despite a largely positive performance, Lanning reiterated the importance of capitalizing on key opportunities. When asked if this was the most complete game of the season, he responded, “In a lot of ways, it was. But there are certainly moments for growth and opportunities we can’t let slip away.”

One of the emotional moments of the night came when Lanning reflected on the game’s personal significance, with several fans honoring those affected by cancer. “I’d be lying if I said I didn’t feel it,” Lanning admitted. “This game was definitely special for a lot of people. I couldn’t help but notice the people ringing the bell out there on the field. I remember that moment and what it felt like.”

Oregon kicker Andrew Boyle also earned praise for his 50-yard field goal, the program’s first in 15 years from that distance. “I told him after the play, I didn’t want to tell him before, but we do this period we call red zone lockout, and he nailed that exact kick in practice,” Lanning said. “When he’s healthy, he can definitely help our team.”

As the Ducks prepare for their next opponent, Lanning emphasized the importance of quickly turning the page. “We’ll focus on putting this game to bed and really evaluating it early tomorrow morning, then move on to our next opponent,” he said.

The victory was crucial, but Lanning's message was clear: there is still work to be done. Oregon will now look ahead, ready to build on this performance while addressing the areas that need improvement.

