Dan Lanning previews UCLA matchup

“Glad to be back playing football,” Lanning said. “Excited, obviously, for our first Big Ten matchup. The opportunity to travel to the Rose Bowl is always special, and it’s certainly a team we’re excited to play against.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning met with the media for the first time since the end of the rivalry matchup against Oregon State on October 14 and expressed excitement as his team gears up for its first Big Ten matchup, facing UCLA at the iconic Rose Bowl. After a successful bye week, Lanning highlighted the team’s improvement and readiness for the challenge ahead.





Lanning praised the Ducks' focus during the bye week, emphasizing how they used the break to get better. "We’re always looking for opportunities to challenge our team, find areas for improvement, and I thought our guys did a good job of that," he said.

Oregon’s upcoming contest against UCLA, led by first-year offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, presents a formidable test. Lanning acknowledged Bieniemy’s offensive expertise – however, despite having been from the area, Lanning did note his limited relationship with the former Kansas City Chiefs coordinator.

"Obviously a great offensive mind," Lanning remarked. "I don’t have a relationship more than just knowing who he is, but the job he’s done over the years has been impressive. It’s been fun to watch his career.”

One key player to watch for UCLA is quarterback Ethan Garbers. Despite UCLA’s recent struggles, Garbers had flashes of brilliance in their last game against LSU. Lanning noted Garbers' athleticism and his ability to scramble and throw effectively. "He throws a good ball and can really attack a soft zone well," Lanning said. "He’s getting more comfortable in their system."

UCLA’s struggles on both sides of the ball were evident in their 34-17 loss to LSU, particularly in the second half when Garbers’ performance dipped. Still, Lanning views UCLA as a resilient opponent. "They’ve been able to play in some tight battles and have shown an ability to compete with any team," he said. "We see it as a great challenge."

Defensively, Lanning is aware of UCLA’s disruptive front, led by linebacker Kain Medrano. "When Medrano pulls the trigger, he’s in the backfield quickly," Lanning said. "He’s a knockback tackler, and he shows up on special teams, playing with a lot of intensity."

Oregon’s focus this week is on maintaining clean execution, especially with the challenges of playing on the road. "When we play clean, we play well," Lanning emphasized. "It’s something we have to challenge ourselves to do, especially when you go on the road where focus can slip."

Despite the familiarity between several Oregon and UCLA players due to transfers, Lanning downplayed its impact, emphasizing that both teams have evolved. "There’s new coaching staff and changes on both sides," Lanning said. "We’re both game-plan teams, so you’ll see some different wrinkles from both of us."

As for Oregon's special teams, which have been a bright spot this season, Lanning attributed their success to improved execution and focus. "I think the execution has been a lot better this year," Lanning said. "Every player has a clear focus on accomplishing their job for the team."

Looking ahead to the 8 p.m. kickoff, Lanning sees the late start as an opportunity. "It means more time for us to prepare, more time to get ready," Lanning said. "We’re excited about the challenge."

Injury updates for Oregon were also addressed, with Lanning noting that offensive lineman Matt Bedford and defensive back Jahlil Florence are still being evaluated. "Matt got dinged up in practice, so we’re monitoring him," Lanning said. "As for Jahlil, once he's ready, we’ll use him. But we’re not there yet."

With the Ducks heading into their first Big Ten test, Lanning emphasized the importance of balancing player development with competitiveness. "We want to be a team that develops guys within our roster, but we also want to be competitive and make sure we have the best advantage on Saturday," Lanning said.

As Oregon prepares to face a resilient UCLA squad, Lanning remains confident in his team's preparation and approach. "We’re always looking for ways to get better, and I think our guys have done that," he said. "Now it’s about executing on the field."







