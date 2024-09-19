Thursday Roundup

A year ago, after a narrow victory over Texas Tech, many fans voiced concerns about penalties, offensive line issues, and defensive breakdowns. The frustration was understandable, given the high expectations for the team. Yet, following that shaky start, the Ducks went on a dominant run, scoring 139 points while giving up just 22 over three games. This quick turnaround reminded me a lot of the current 2024 season, where the team demonstrated resilience, battling through unexpected challenges.

One of the things I really love doing is the Sunday Morning Sidewalk; this week subtitled “Path Less Traveled," I was reminded how the ups and downs of Oregon's early 2024 football season and those lessons and parallels to life during long walks I tend to take with my dog. This week these moments of reflection centered on the rollercoaster of emotions typical among Ducks fans, especially when the team stumbles early. Despite some struggles, including missed opportunities, defensive lapses, and offensive inconsistencies, Oregon has managed to find ways to win.





Despite these successes, there are still some flaws that need fixed and I talked a lot about not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Injuries, especially along the offensive line, had contributed to the early struggles, and there were still unanswered questions about the team's ability to maintain high-level play throughout the season.

In their early-season matchups, Oregon’s performance was less convincing than expected. However, the strength of their opponents—like FCS playoff team Idaho and Mountain West contender Boise State—might explain some of the initial struggles. These tough early games helped Oregon learn how to win gritty contests, a skill that could prove crucial in the expanded 12-team playoff format later this year.

Against Oregon State, the Ducks showed flashes of their potential in a commanding 49-14 win, though defensive lapses early in the game kept it from being an even more lopsided score. As the season progresses, depth and staying healthy will be key, as Oregon eyes a long postseason run.

Penalties remain a hot topic, particularly after a questionable roughing-the-passer call on linebacker Devon Jackson. Despite clearly attempting to avoid the quarterback, Jackson was still flagged, sparking debate over whether penalties should be reviewable. Oregon State fans also grumbled about perceived holding penalties, but in truth, the Beavers were only penalized once for holding. The Ducks simply outplayed them across the board.

A detailed "Fifth Quarter" and report card breakdown of Oregon’s performance against Oregon State highlighted both the team's strengths and weaknesses. While quarterback Dillon Gabriel excelled, completing 20 of 24 passes for 291 yards, the offensive line’s pass protection remains a point of concern. The running game, powered by Jordan James and Noah Whittington, added balance to the attack.

On defense, key players like Bryce Boettcher and Teitum Tuioti stood out, especially in the second half. The defensive line, led by Derrik Harmon, tightened up after a shaky start, limiting Oregon State’s rushing attack. However, Oregon’s defense will need to improve its early-game performance as they face tougher opponents in Big Ten play.

Oregon’s early-season struggles may prove valuable in the long run. The Ducks have shown they can grind out wins in tough situations, and with continued improvement, they are well-positioned for a strong run in 2024. The challenges they face—whether from injuries, penalties, or stiffer competition—will test their mettle, but the team seems to be learning and adapting as the season progresses. As always, it’s how Oregon finishes that will ultimately define their success.

PLAYERS AND COACHES SPEAK FOLLOWING WIN

Following Oregon's impressive 49-14 victory over Oregon State, the Ducks' players and coaches shared their reflections on the game, highlighting key moments and adjustments that led to the dominant performance.

Head Coach Dan Lanning described the game as a "tale of two halves." The Ducks' offense showcased exceptional execution, scoring on every drive, which Lanning attributed to improved offensive rhythm. "Offense was really effective all day," Lanning said. "We didn’t want to stop until zeros were on that clock," emphasizing his desire for relentless play until the final whistle. Lanning praised the defensive adjustments made at halftime, particularly in stopping Oregon State’s run game and quarterback scrambles. "Ultimately stopping the run on first and second down, making them third and longer," he said, noting that the defense was able to turn the game around after early struggles.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel reflected on his performance and the team's offensive flow. Gabriel, who completed 15 consecutive passes to start the game, credited his offensive line for their role in his success. "I didn’t get touched. It’s things that people don’t see—how the blocking downfield made that play happen," Gabriel remarked. He highlighted the importance of rhythm in the offense, stating, "When you keep moving the chains, it builds rhythm and confidence." Gabriel also spoke about the significance of the rivalry game, saying, “I remember watching Marcus Mariota play the Civil War and his famous hurdle. That’s something you don’t forget.”

Offensive Lineman Poncho Laloulu emphasized the return to basics that contributed to the team's strong performance. “We just had to go back to the basics,” Laloulu noted. He praised the offensive line’s renewed focus on technique and adaptability, reflecting, “Seeing how we performed today reaffirms who we really are as a unit.” Laloulu’s shift to center was seamless, and he highlighted the offensive line’s success in the running game, attributing it to effective film analysis and strategic adjustments.

Defensive Lineman Teitum Tuioti spoke about the defensive turnaround in the second half, attributing it to a shift in mentality. “It was just a mentality thing,” Tuioti said. The defense’s ability to shut out Oregon State in the second half was a point of pride, with Tuioti emphasizing the importance of doing their jobs and making adjustments. He also praised his teammate Bryce Boettcher for his leadership and energy, saying, “Bryce is like, he brings a lot of energy to the defense.”

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher highlighted the game as a pivotal moment for the Ducks. “This game was a Super Bowl for us,” Boettcher said. He reflected on the team’s strong defensive showing, particularly in the second half, and emphasized the importance of finishing strong. Boettcher’s connection to the rivalry and his role in the defense were key to Oregon’s success, as he noted, “I’ve only missed three Civil War games since I was five years old. Just being a part of this rivalry motivates me.”

As Oregon heads into their bye week, the strong performance against Oregon State provides a foundation for continued improvement and preparation for upcoming challenges. Coach Lanning and his team will focus on self-scouting and refining their game plan, with Lanning emphasizing, “We’ve got room to improve... as long as we continue to do that and grow every week, we’ve got a chance to be good.”

WHAT’S AHEAD: Oregon Ducks: Bye Week Reflections and Future Outlook

As the Oregon Ducks head into their bye week, there's a lot of focus on refining their game and preparing for the challenges ahead. With an undefeated record through three games, Oregon is in a strong position, but Coach Dan Lanning is emphasizing the importance of continued improvement and strategic adjustments.

Currently, Oregon's ranking and the associated hype are not a major concern for Lanning and his team. With Lanning always focused on Oregon’s only true opponent: Oregon. Instead, the focus is on the immediate tasks at hand. With the hype largely shifting to teams like Texas, the Ducks are able to concentrate on their own development without the pressure of national rankings. This focus will be crucial as they prepare for upcoming games against UCLA and Michigan State, where they are expected to be heavily favored.

The Ducks' performances in the first three games reveal both strengths and areas for growth:

Offensive Line: The early season struggles with protection, particularly on the right side, have been a concern. However, adjustments such as shifting Nishad Strother to guard and moving Poncho Laloulu to center have stabilized the line, reducing pressure on quarterback Dillon Gabriel and improving offensive performance.

Defense: Oregon’s defense has shown potential but remains inconsistent. Standout moments like Jordan Burch’s sack and Brandon Johnson’s interception have been promising. Yet, issues with linebacker play and tackling persist. Notably, the defense made crucial adjustments during the Boise State game, showcasing their ability to adapt and limit big plays.

Special Teams: Special teams have been a bright spot, with impactful plays such as Tez Johnson's returns and Noah Whittington’s 100-yard kickoff return proving crucial in key moments.

The victory over Oregon State highlighted resilience, though the true measure of the win remains to be seen as the season progresses.

Coach Lanning is using the bye week to focus on development and fine-tuning the team's performance. He noted that while there are no glaring issues, there is always room for improvement. "There’s plenty that we can work on," Lanning said, emphasizing the importance of details and continual growth.

Lanning praised the adjustment in the offensive line, noting, “I thought [Poncho] did some really good things,” but also acknowledged the need for continued work on aspects like snap accuracy. The reduced substitution rate in recent games is seen as a positive step, aiming for stability and growth.

Lanning is also focusing on individual player development, with each player having a tailored improvement plan. "Development's important in our program," he stated, highlighting this week as crucial for honing players' skills.

With an upcoming game against UCLA on September 28, the Ducks are expected to maintain their momentum. The Bruins are coming off a challenging loss to Indiana, and Oregon will be looking to capitalize on their current form. As Lanning pointed out, the Ducks have already navigated a road game, so adjusting to new environments should not be a major issue.

As Oregon prepares for the rest of the season, the focus will remain on internal improvements and addressing weaknesses. The goal is to continue growing as a team and ultimately become the best version of themselves by the end of the season.

RECRUITING NOTES THIS WEEK:

As the 2024 recruiting cycle progresses, Oregon football continues to make significant strides in their efforts to secure top talent. While there has been limited recent news, several key updates provide insight into the Ducks' recruiting strategy and prospects.

Na’Eem Offord: A Focused Pursuit

Oregon remains heavily invested in recruiting five-star cornerback Na’Eem Offord, who is currently committed to Ohio State. Despite his verbal commitment, Offord has kept his recruitment open, and both Oregon and Auburn are aggressively pursuing him. The Ducks have demonstrated increased confidence in their ability to flip Offord, although Auburn remains a strong contender. Offord’s upcoming visit to Eugene for the Oregon-Ohio State game on October 12 will be crucial in evaluating Oregon’s chances.

Tight End Targets: Andrew Olesh and Vander Ploog

The Ducks are making a concerted effort to recruit tight end Andrew Olesh, who is currently uncertain about his commitment to Michigan. Oregon’s interest in Olesh reflects their need to bolster the tight end position for the 2025 class. Additionally, Oregon has recently extended an offer to Washington commit Vander Ploog, who had previously expressed interest in the Ducks. Ploog is expected to visit Eugene next month, potentially increasing Oregon’s chances of securing his commitment.

2026 Recruit: Luke Wafle’s Visit

Class of 2026 edge rusher Luke Wafle from Princeton, NJ, will be in attendance for the Ohio State game. This visit is a significant opportunity for Wafle to experience Oregon’s program firsthand, and it reflects his genuine interest in the Ducks. His presence at such a high-profile game underscores the importance of this visit in his recruitment process.

Offensive Line Recruiting Strategy

Oregon's approach to offensive line recruiting for the 2025 class remains selective. The Ducks are focusing on elite prospects and are not rushing to offer or accept commitments from players who may not meet their high standards. This strategy aligns with their anticipation of significant talent entering the portal in December, including potential five-star tackles.

Dallas Wilson’s Commitment Status

Despite speculation about a potential flip for Dallas Wilson, Oregon’s commitment remains solid. Wilson has consistently shown loyalty to the Ducks, and there is strong confidence that he will stay committed through Signing Day.

Upcoming Recruiting Weekend

The weekend of October 12, featuring the Oregon vs. Michigan State game, is expected to be a notable recruiting event. While the game may not draw a large number of high-profile recruits, there are opportunities for high school players with bye weeks to visit Eugene.

Rising Star: Qua Ford

Donquavieus "Qua" Ford, a standout offensive tackle from Texas High, is emerging as a top prospect in the 2027 class. His impressive physical attributes and dominant performances on the field have attracted attention from major programs. Ford's connection with Oregon began through a visit by Coach Samples, and his interest in the Ducks has grown. Ford’s recruitment is still in its early stages, but he is expected to be a highly sought-after player moving forward.

In summary, Oregon's recruiting efforts are concentrated on key targets such as Na’Eem Offord, Andrew Olesh, and Vander Ploog, while maintaining a strategic approach to offensive line recruiting and keeping an eye on rising stars like Qua Ford. As the season progresses, the Ducks' recruiting landscape will continue to evolve, with pivotal visits and potential flips shaping the future of their class.