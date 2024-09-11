PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football

Dan Lanning reflects on 9/11, getting ready for Oregon State

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reflected on the significance of September 11 and discussed his team’s preparation for the upcoming weekend following practice on Monday.

“Be remiss if I didn’t recognize today being 9/11 and all the people that were affected by that,” Lanning said. “Certainly remember exactly where I was at in that moment, so something to certainly think about.”


As the Ducks (2-0) ready themselves for Oregon State, Lanning highlighted the benefit of practicing in difficult conditions. "We had to work out in the elements a little bit, which is always good prep for us in the future," Lanning said. "Our guys did a great job today of working and are ready to attack this weekend."

Lanning provided updates on the offensive line, including Matt Bedford’s progress after limited practice. “Better and better, better and better,” Lanning said, expressing confidence in Bedford’s recovery.

On possible adjustments to the offensive line, Lanning noted that Poncho Laloulu would likely play a key role if any shifts are needed. “It would probably be Poncho there before that,” he said.

Lanning also praised Oregon State’s offense, noting the Beavers’ ability to capitalize on both the run and pass. “They do a good job of establishing the run and then taking advantage of explosive passes,” Lanning said. “That run game is going to make people play lighter in coverage, and [they’re] winning on those deep balls.”

Looking back at his defense’s performance in last week’s win over Boise State, Lanning emphasized the need to limit explosive plays. “Eliminating explosive plays, right? I think that’s a big piece of it,” he said. “We need to improve in the red area... We were really good on third down when it was third and long, but really poor on third and short.”

Lanning addressed the team’s special teams issues, particularly offsides penalties on kickoffs. “We just worked it today,” Lanning said. “It was more when we were kicking right as opposed to the left, so we have to work the get-offs in those moments.”

When asked about Oregon State’s offensive line and the impact of losing their right guard for the season, Lanning remained cautious. “The game will have to tell that story,” he said. “I think they’re still going to be a team that wants to have success running the ball. They’ve always had guys that can do that, that can block.”

Lanning also stressed the importance of capitalizing on the final moments of the first half and building momentum into the second half. “It’s been something that’s been a real positive for us the last few years,” he said. “We talk about the middle eight all the time—being able to score at the end of the half and then potentially start with the ball in the second half is something we want to be good at.”

When asked if he had reminded his defensive line of a comment made by Oregon State’s left tackle a few years ago, Lanning simply said, “I didn’t.”

The Ducks continue preparations as they look to maintain their strong start to the season.

