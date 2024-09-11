“Be remiss if I didn’t recognize today being 9/11 and all the people that were affected by that,” Lanning said. “Certainly remember exactly where I was at in that moment, so something to certainly think about.”

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning reflected on the significance of September 11 and discussed his team’s preparation for the upcoming weekend following practice on Monday.

As the Ducks (2-0) ready themselves for Oregon State, Lanning highlighted the benefit of practicing in difficult conditions. "We had to work out in the elements a little bit, which is always good prep for us in the future," Lanning said. "Our guys did a great job today of working and are ready to attack this weekend."

Lanning provided updates on the offensive line, including Matt Bedford’s progress after limited practice. “Better and better, better and better,” Lanning said, expressing confidence in Bedford’s recovery.

On possible adjustments to the offensive line, Lanning noted that Poncho Laloulu would likely play a key role if any shifts are needed. “It would probably be Poncho there before that,” he said.

Lanning also praised Oregon State’s offense, noting the Beavers’ ability to capitalize on both the run and pass. “They do a good job of establishing the run and then taking advantage of explosive passes,” Lanning said. “That run game is going to make people play lighter in coverage, and [they’re] winning on those deep balls.”

Looking back at his defense’s performance in last week’s win over Boise State, Lanning emphasized the need to limit explosive plays. “Eliminating explosive plays, right? I think that’s a big piece of it,” he said. “We need to improve in the red area... We were really good on third down when it was third and long, but really poor on third and short.”

Lanning addressed the team’s special teams issues, particularly offsides penalties on kickoffs. “We just worked it today,” Lanning said. “It was more when we were kicking right as opposed to the left, so we have to work the get-offs in those moments.”

When asked about Oregon State’s offensive line and the impact of losing their right guard for the season, Lanning remained cautious. “The game will have to tell that story,” he said. “I think they’re still going to be a team that wants to have success running the ball. They’ve always had guys that can do that, that can block.”

Lanning also stressed the importance of capitalizing on the final moments of the first half and building momentum into the second half. “It’s been something that’s been a real positive for us the last few years,” he said. “We talk about the middle eight all the time—being able to score at the end of the half and then potentially start with the ball in the second half is something we want to be good at.”

When asked if he had reminded his defensive line of a comment made by Oregon State’s left tackle a few years ago, Lanning simply said, “I didn’t.”

The Ducks continue preparations as they look to maintain their strong start to the season.