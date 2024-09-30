"But guys are attacking it really well," Lanning said of the team's preparation. "Certainly excited to get back in front of our fans. It's been a while since we've been here, so getting in front of Autzen will be, you know, quite the challenge and a good opportunity for us to see where we've improved and continue to get better."

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning expressed excitement about returning to Autzen Stadium as the Ducks prepare for their matchup against Michigan State. With the team coming off a mixed performance against UCLA, Lanning is focused on addressing both the strengths and challenges from last week’s game while preparing his team for the Spartans.





The Ducks had some bright spots on both sides of the ball in their last game, particularly the offensive line, which created running lanes early on. On their first drive against UCLA, the left side of the line, with Ajani Cornelius and Nishad Strother pulling, opened up holes for the run game. However, there were also struggles, such as some pressure on Dillon Gabriel, especially on the right side where Cornelius gave up speed rushes.

Reflecting on Michigan State, Lanning spoke highly of the Spartans’ coaching, noting the impact of former Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith, who now leads the Spartans. "Obviously excited to get to play a good Michigan State team, really well-coached, do some good things, you know, in every phase of the game," he said.

While Lanning praised the team’s preparation, there are areas Oregon must clean up. The Ducks missed key opportunities against UCLA, particularly when they settled for a field goal on their second drive instead of finishing with a touchdown. As Lanning would say, "Success points back to preparation," but execution was an issue at times.

Gabriel, who looked poised on the first drive, faced increasing pressure as the game progressed, particularly on third downs. Lanning praised the quarterback’s ability to manage adversity, but the inconsistency was notable. "The offensive line did give up some pressure off the edge," Lanning remarked, referencing Gabriel’s scramble for a first down after the line broke down on the second drive.

Facing Michigan State’s defense, Lanning knows the Ducks must improve their pass protection and rushing attack, which was inconsistent in the second half of the UCLA game. "There's definitely some similar pieces," Lanning said of Michigan State’s defense compared to Smith's previous Oregon State teams. "Defensively, a little bit different than what they were last year at Oregon State, but still really, really sound and do some things that challenge you as well."

One standout for the Ducks has been Jabbar Muhammad. "One thing that really sticks out about Jabbar is he understands the strengths and weaknesses of each call and how he can play those calls differently," Lanning said, praising his football IQ. However, despite Oregon’s defense forcing turnovers and sacks against UCLA, they struggled at times to generate consistent pressure, especially on third downs. Jeffrey Bassa’s sack and ball disruption was a highlight, but there were moments when Oregon’s defense played too soft in zone coverage, allowing UCLA to extend drives unnecessarily.

As the Ducks prepare for Michigan State, Lanning is encouraged by the development of younger players. Kyler Kasper and Justice Lowe continue to emerge as reliable targets. "Kyler's become a guy that has a role in the red area for us. Justice, every time we've called his number, he's gone out there and done really what he's supposed to do." However, the passing game still relied heavily on quick outs and screens last week, which Michigan State may key in on. Lanning emphasized the need for the offense to stretch the field more effectively, a critique echoed by observers of the UCLA game.

This week’s game will also feature special uniforms designed by Lanning's family in partnership with Nike to raise awareness for cancer. "It was really important to my wife that it was something that really honored all forms of cancer and the people that are surrounded by it," Lanning shared.

On the defensive side, Oregon will need to maintain its aggressive rotations on the defensive line, something that worked well against UCLA as the Ducks forced three-and-outs and a key interception by Boettcher. Lanning highlighted the emergence of Nico Reed as a key contributor in the secondary, noting his "level of consistency."

Looking ahead to Michigan State’s offense, Lanning praised quarterback Aiden Chiles and tight end Jack Velling, both of whom will present challenges for the Ducks’ defense. Oregon’s front seven will need to replicate the success they had early against UCLA, where Jordan Burch and the defensive line were able to generate consistent penetration.

As Lanning prepares his team for a quick turnaround and Friday night showdown under the lights of Autzen, he remains confident in their ability to rise to the occasion. "Generally, I would always say success points back to preparation," Lanning reiterated. "Our guys came out there again to work today, did a really good job. It’s about stacking the next few days as well and continuing to improve."

Despite areas that need work, the Ducks showed flashes of dominance last week, particularly on defense, holding UCLA to negative rushing yards in the first half. However, the offensive line’s consistency and self-inflicted wounds will need to be cleaned up, especially as Oregon faces a Michigan State team known for its physicality and disciplined play.

As for injuries, Lanning confirmed that tight end Terrence Ferguson is on track to play after practicing this week. "He practiced today. He’ll be ready to roll," Lanning confirmed, a crucial development for the Ducks’ offense heading into Friday’s game.

With Oregon looking to sharpen up execution and address key areas of inconsistency, the team returns to Autzen Stadium eager to showcase their progress in front of the home crowd.



