Dan Lanning: Talking preparation, transfer portal, and looking ahead

“Good day of practice today. Guys have been hard at work, so we can hop right into it,” Lanning began, setting the tone for a detailed Q&A session.

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed the media Wednesday following practice, touching on a range of topics from his team’s playoff preparation to the accomplishments of players and staff this season. Lanning’s remarks provided insight into his approach to coaching and Oregon’s readiness for the College Football Playoff.

Credit to Tosh Lupoi and the Defense

When asked about defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s recognition for orchestrating a top-15 defensive unit, Lanning emphasized the collective effort of his staff and players.

“Tosh and our entire defensive staff have done a phenomenal job. I also think our players probably deserve more credit than they've gotten, too. I think we have some really good players. But we don't really worry about what everybody else thinks. But obviously our defensive unit has done a good job. Our offensive unit has done a good job. And Coach Lupoi has done a great job over there, along with the rest of those defensive coaches,” Lanning said.

Policy on Transfers in Bowl Games

Lanning clarified Oregon’s approach to players in the transfer portal during bowl preparations.

“Yeah, those guys for us, most of them want to go find the next opportunity, right? And it's hard to do both,” Lanning explained. In layman's terms, those who have already entered will not be playing in the Rose Bowl.



Managing the Recruiting and Transfer Chaos

With recruiting and the transfer portal demanding attention, Lanning said organization is key.

“Yeah, I think, you know, we have a clear focus of what we're trying to accomplish. And, you know, like I've said before, that everybody has an assignment,” Lanning noted.

Dillon Gabriel's pinpoint accuracy and mechanics also drew attention. Lanning attributed the quarterback’s success to preparation and repetition.

“Repetition. You know what I mean? He holds himself to a high standard, but you see him constantly in practice throw a ball and then go through the routine and throw the ball again on air, right, in his mind. But I think consistent preparation leads to some separation for him when it comes to where he's throwing the ball and the success he has,” Lanning said.

Early Enrollees and Playoff Preparation

Lanning also highlighted the value of early enrollees but refrained from naming specific players.

“Yeah, I mean, there's been a few guys show up. I'm not going to get into the names of who's here or not. There's going to be more joining us. But, yeah, it certainly helps us. It gives them a leg up, an opportunity to steal some extra practices,” he said.

Evan Stewart’s Contributions

On wide receiver Evan Stewart, Lanning praised his growth and consistency.

“Yeah, you know, I think Evan's proven to be a really solid player for us. What I'm more impressed with is we challenged him early in the year to be able to block on the perimeter. He's done a really good job of that as well as a late and strained to create, you know, second-level plays for our offense. But Evan's been really consistent and really proud of his effort,” Lanning said.

Balancing Portal Patience and Aggression

Oregon’s approach to the transfer portal prioritizes roster needs, Lanning explained.

“I think it's always about understanding the needs of your team. You know, what are your strengths? What do you feel like you're going to need, you know, moving forward? And then a lot of it's numbers as well. Like you might not know that you're going to be interested in a player, but then you lose a player and that's a roster spot that you want to make sure that you have filled on your team,” Lanning said.

Bryce Boettcher’s Hometown Pride

Lanning had a lot of praise for multi-sport athlete Bryce Boettcher for embodying Oregon pride.

“Yeah, I think it starts there. It starts that this is his hometown, and he's really proud every day to go out there and wear that O. Being a guy that grew up coming to watch games, it means a little bit to him. And then really just the way he attacks the field every single day, regardless if it's a game or practice, this guy has a mentality when he steps on the field,” Lanning said.

Observations on Bill Belichick

For those not paying attention, Belichick will be coaching in the college ranks for the first time in his 50 year career this fall at North Carolina. Reflecting on his interactions with the NFL coaching legend, Lanning lauded his expertise.

“I got an opportunity to go visit OTAs before and visit with him on the phone a few times. Obviously, a brilliant football coach, and there's a reason he's had all the success he's had. Extremely organized, deep thinker, and certainly he can coach football. So I wouldn't be surprised at all to see his success there at UNC,” Lanning said.

Looking Ahead to the Playoffs

With a bye week offering time to prepare, Lanning said Oregon has focused on self-evaluation and recovery.

“Recovery. It's been a big piece. We've been able to kind of distribute our practices a little bit differently than we would during a normal game week. More of like a three-day on, day off model. More recoveries and lifts. You know, opportunities to take advantage of the weight room as well. And then just really studying ourselves. You know, you can do a lot deeper dive when you have a little bit more time,” Lanning said.