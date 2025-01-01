Dan Lanning talks about Rose Bowl loss

“Before we get into the game, first off, just want to recognize the people in New Orleans, how we’re thinking of them, praying for them,” Lanning began, addressing the recent tragedy in Louisiana. “There’s no place in the world for that, and the loss of life is always something that you don’t want to take for granted. I’m hoping for some solutions there.”

PASADENA, Calif. — The Oregon Ducks’ bid for a storybook ending to their season came to a halt in the Rose Bowl as the Ohio State Buckeyes overpowered them in a decisive 41-21 victory. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was candid in his assessment after the game, taking responsibility for the loss while praising his team’s effort throughout the season.

Reflecting on the game, Lanning admitted his team was outmatched by a prepared and highly skilled Ohio State squad.

“They clicked tonight, and we didn’t,” he said. “I didn’t get our team prepared. And that’s a great team. When you play a great team like Ohio State, you can’t not be clicking on all cylinders. And they were. They were clicking on all cylinders.”

Oregon fell behind early, trailing 34-0 before rallying for two second-half scores. While the late effort showcased the team’s resilience, the damage was already done. Lanning credited Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and his staff for executing a flawless game plan.

“We really didn’t have the ability to stop them, and we didn’t have the ability to get something going for us on offense,” Lanning said. “And we haven’t faced a lot of moments like this all year. It’s an unbelievable team. Coach Day and his staff have done an unbelievable job there.”

Despite the setback, Lanning expressed pride in his players for their fight and perseverance.

“There wasn’t a second we stepped on the field where I felt our guys were disheartened, where they didn’t want to give the effort to go out there and play,” Lanning said. “I love that team. I love what those guys were able to accomplish.”

Ohio State exploited Oregon’s defensive coverages with explosive plays, particularly through standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Lanning acknowledged the challenge of defending such a talented player.

“He’s strong, attacks the ball in the air as well as any receiver I’ve seen,” Lanning said of Smith. “The guy is NFL-ready. He’s that talented and that special.”

Quarterback Will Howard also played a critical role in Ohio State’s success, distributing the ball effectively and commanding the offense. Oregon linebacker Jeffrey Bassa noted the Buckeyes’ offensive line and quarterback play as key factors.

“They were just firing on all cylinders, and credit to them,” Bassa said.

Despite the loss, Oregon’s 13-0 season leading up to the Rose Bowl remains a significant accomplishment. Lanning emphasized the importance of using this game as a learning experience for future growth.

“Adversity happens in life. And we’re going to get an opportunity in life to continue to attack and move forward,” Lanning said. “To me, it’s not about getting knocked down. It’s about getting back up and what you do next.”

Oregon also faced the challenge of losing dynamic wide receiver Evan Williams, who was ruled out after tweaking an injury during pregame warmups. Lanning called the decision to sideline him one made with the player’s safety in mind.

“He’s certainly been a dynamic piece for us all year, and would have loved to have him out there for us,” Lanning said. “But grateful for what he’s been able to do for us this season.”

As discussions about the College Football Playoff format continue, Lanning refused to dwell on the challenges of facing a team like Ohio State in the semifinal round.

“We had an opportunity. We didn’t take advantage of the opportunity,” Lanning said. “Ultimately, you have to beat great teams at the end of the year. We didn’t do that.”

For Oregon, the Rose Bowl may have ended in disappointment, but the season as a whole showcased a program capable of competing at the highest level. As Lanning put it, “This is the road we had to travel. They did it better than us tonight.”



