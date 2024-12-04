Dan Lanning talks historic signing class.

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning talks about the historic signing class of 2025 earlier this evening.
Jacob Hamre shares his key takeaways from the dominant win over Washington with another edition of Jakes Takes.
Following the commitment of Gavin Nix, we toook a look at four years worth of film and write this scouting report.
Oregon picked up a flip from Miami with the commitment of Gavin Nix.
Continuing our look back at the win over Washington, we take a look at the offensive report card for the Ducks.
Today on Take Two, a look at the idea of Moneyball in college football.
