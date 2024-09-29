PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Dan Lanning talks win over UCLA

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head coach Dan Lanning lauded his team’s comprehensive performance after the Ducks secured a convincing 34-13 victory over UCLA on Saturday, extending their strong start to the 2024 season. While the game showcased Oregon's dominance, Lanning emphasized that there were still areas for improvement.

“Complete game in a lot of ways. Still some things for us for areas of growth,” Lanning said. “Obviously the turnover at the end of the half was not a good look, but outside of that, I thought our team played really well. Big difference in third downs between our team and their team, total yardage and a lot of categories. We won in a lot of ways. Really proud of the guys’ performance, but excited about our growth.”


The Ducks held UCLA to just six points until a late touchdown in the second quarter. Lanning highlighted the defensive effort, particularly their ability to stifle the Bruins' run game early on.

“I thought after the first series we kind of figured out the rhythm and kind of figured out what they were gonna be doing, and guys did a good job attacking them,” Lanning said. “Obviously being able to control the run game early in that first half was really, really big. They had some more successful runs in the second half. I thought the defense played their best game yet.”

Oregon’s defense was led by standout performances from linebacker Jeffrey Bassa, who returned to full health after dealing with injuries earlier in the season.

“I think this is the first week that Jeff’s really felt healthy. Had a great week of practice and because of that, I think his performance really showed up,” Lanning noted. “He was able to practice this week, bye week was really big, but certainly a leader for us. Dynamic in understanding what opponents are trying to do and did a good job of that tonight.”

Lanning also praised defensive lineman Jordan Burch, who continued to establish himself as a force up front.

“I think he’s playing like a big-time player. He’s a hard person to block and I think he’s proven that,” Lanning said of Burch.

On the offensive side, quarterback Dillon Gabriel led the Ducks’ charge with an efficient outing, despite one notable miscue.

“I think Dillon had a really positive performance excluding one play,” Lanning said. “He’s continued to prove to be a really savvy quarterback. One of the things I was impressed with Dillon tonight is the way he utilized his feet when the first answer wasn’t there. Did a really good job of that and moving onto the next look.”

Oregon’s offense slowed somewhat in the second half after a dominant start, which Lanning attributed to missed opportunities and tough field position.

“A couple of those we punch ourselves in the foot. Also started with a really long field at the beginning of one of those, starting backed up,” Lanning explained. “But ultimately I thought the offense had some really shining moments and we just gotta be able to handle coming out of half and starting fast.”

Wide receiver Tez Johnson had a solid showing, although Lanning noted that a full evaluation would come after watching game film.

“Obviously need to go watch the film but thought there were some real positives from his game,” Lanning said.

Lanning provided an update on tight end Terrance Ferguson, who exited the game with an apparent injury in the second half.

“I think Terrance is gonna be good. Just precautionary from our standpoint. But he’s doing well,” Lanning reassured.

Oregon’s offensive line also earned praise for their role in both protecting Gabriel and paving the way for the Ducks' ground game.

“Yeah I think any time you can protect the quarterback and run the ball effectively that’s usually a good night,” Lanning said.

As the Ducks turn their attention to next week’s matchup, Lanning stressed the importance of quickly moving forward from this win.

“It’s gonna be a quick turnaround here for this next week, so we gotta be able to put this one to bed quick and move on fast,” he said.

One player whose progression stood out to Lanning was linebacker Devon Jackson, who has made significant strides this season.

“Devon’s probably the most improved player in my time here at Oregon. He’s just continued to get better and better every single week, plays with a passion and energy, he works extremely hard in practice and it’s starting to really show up for him in games,” Lanning said.

Oregon remains unbeaten, and with performances like this, Lanning’s squad is proving to be a formidable force in the Pac-12. The Ducks will look to build on this momentum as they prepare for another crucial test next week.


