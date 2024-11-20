Dan Lanning: "The best staff I’ve ever been a part of"

Lanning also touched on the NCAA’s recent decision to allow unlimited officials, though he said it wouldn’t have much impact on his team. “Not necessarily for us,” he said. “I mean, I do think that’s a problem solver for certainly a lot of new teams that have a lot of transition that’s happening, but not necessarily for us.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning addressed the media this week, offering his thoughts on a variety of topics as the Ducks prepare for the latter part of their season. True to form, Lanning was measured and focused, offering insights while keeping certain details under wraps. When asked about wide receiver Tez Johnson’s social media post hinting at his return, Lanning avoided providing specifics, stating, “Yeah, I’m not going to talk about injuries. You guys will see them on the field when they’re ready to go.”





Creativity has been a hallmark of Lanning’s coaching approach this season, with motivational tools ranging from Pavlovian metaphors to cinematic references like Gladiator. When asked about the role of creativity in motivating his team, Lanning was quick to downplay its overall significance. “I do think it’s important to package information in unique ways, but ultimately I’d say motivation is overrated. You still have to go out there and go perform. And our guys have done a really good job of doing that.”

While much of the focus this season has been on Oregon’s talented roster, Lanning was effusive in his praise for his coaching staff. “It’s the best staff I’ve ever been a part of, you know, in terms of preparation, in terms of self-awareness, you know, identifying something that we have to improve on,” he said. “Our offensive staff, defensive staff, special teams—like really just our entire staff is phenomenal at that. Like, I think that’s a trait that doesn’t exist a lot. We always talk about, you know, our players being coachable, right? I think it’s really important for coaches to be coachable and to have great self-awareness of, like, where can we improve? How can we attack the opponent? And that’s what I think our coaching staff is absolutely at.”

As much as you'd probably like to win every game by 50 points, Lanning sees value in moments when a team has to dig deep. “Ultimately, I think every team I’ve been a part of that’s had success has had resilient games, wins that required everyone’s effort all the way to the very end and critical moments,” he added. “And it certainly prepares you for moments like that that you’ll have in the future.”

When asked about players who chose to remain with the program after his arrival, Lanning expressed his admiration for their commitment and leadership. He specifically mentioned several key figures in shaping the team’s culture. “Just some unbelievable guys that, you know, have a goal and realize that they can accomplish that goal right here at Oregon,” Lanning said. “And I think they worked their tail off, and those are some of the, you know, critical leaders of this group that have really, you know, framed the culture for our team. And we always talk about this being a player-led team. I think that shows up, you know, with those guys.”

With Oregon’s move to the Big Ten, Lanning was careful when discussing roster size regulations. Reports have suggested potential changes, but he avoided speculation. “I’m not going to really hop into it,” he said. “I mean, the great thing about college football is it could change again tomorrow. So we’re ready to adapt and I’m not going to really lean into that, but you’re on track.”

Lanning also took a moment to acknowledge the work of former Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, now the head coach at Arizona State. “We certainly text back and forth,” Lanning said. “I mean, I think he’s done an unbelievable job taking that team where they’re at right now. And I haven’t really had an opportunity to watch them, but you can track them and see what they’ve done. And I know where it was at when he got there. So really impressive and glad he’s doing so well.”

As Oregon prepares for the Washington game, Lanning said the bye week has been a time for self-reflection and improvement. “There’s a lot of things that we can get better at, and it’s really focused on us,” he explained. “You know, you do get an opportunity to get a jump on another team, but I think the thing that you have to do first is evaluate yourself. So that’s what this week’s really been about, us improving, getting healthy, you know, focusing on those details.”

The upcoming transfer portal window was another topic of conversation. With players potentially entering the portal before the season concludes, Lanning explained how he plans to handle the situation. “Probably not,” he said when asked if those players would still play. “But we’re evaluating that, you know, guys have to make the best decision for them. And that’s one of the things that’s great about, you know, college football is they have, you know, that power, they have that right, to be able to do that. But I think our team’s in a really good place. And we’ll have the right, the right guys here available to help us.”

Lanning also discussed how the team is managing recruiting efforts during the bye week, particularly with the early signing period fast approaching. “We had a big personnel meeting, you know, earlier this week and, you know, continue to evaluate who we can add to our roster and where we’re at with guys that are currently committed and be able to make those connections and tap in,” he said. “So everything’s, you know, the time of all of it doesn’t necessarily make sense for our schedule. Right. But that’s what’s great is who can manage that the best and adapt and do the best job of handling all those situations.”

With his characteristic focus and adaptability, Lanning continues to navigate the challenges of the season while preparing the Ducks for the road ahead - which includes the Big Ten Championship Game and a berth in the expanded 12 team playoff.



