Dan Lanning pulled straight from the general coaching handbook Wednesday, talking up the competition while trying to make sure his own players aren't feeling too satisfied with their performance.

It's standard tact for a matchup like this, where No. 8-ranked Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) is coming off its best win of the season and riding a momentous six-game winning streak into a road game at reeling Cal (3-4, 1-3), which has lost three straight.

That said, Lanning is not wrong that the Golden Bears boast some talented offensive playmakers ...

Running back Jaydn Ott has been named Pac-12 offensive freshman of the week three times and had one of the biggest rushing performances of the college football season (274 yards and 3 TDs vs. Arizona), and quarterback Jack Plummer has averaged 250.6 passing yards per game while throwing just one interception over the last five contests.

“Just how hard [Ott] runs … He does a great job of running the ball and he runs with great physicality and effort,” Lanning said after Oregon's Wednesday practice. “I think [Plummer] is a really accurate quarterback. He does a good job of getting the ball downfield and I don’t think there are a lot of throws he can't make."