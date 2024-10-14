Dan Lanning turns attention to Purdue

Reflecting on the victory against Ohio State, Lanning praised his team but acknowledged there were areas for improvement. “Proud of our players. Certainly, a lot of moments going back and evaluating the game that we can clean up and make better,” Lanning said. “Proud of the way our guys performed, and now trying to get turned around really quickly and move on to Purdue in a short week.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning spoke with the media on Monday, providing key updates following the Ducks’ victory over Ohio State and ahead of their upcoming road game against Purdue. Lanning discussed wide receiver Traeshon Holden’s ejection, injury concerns surrounding Jordan Burch, and the team’s preparation for a short week.

Holden’s ejection for spitting on an Ohio State player became a focal point. Lanning did not mince words: “Extremely disappointed in his actions within the game. There’s absolutely zero place for that in our program, zero place for that in football.” He added that Holden is “extremely apologetic” and acknowledged his mistake. While Lanning said discipline would be handled internally, he shared that he had reached out to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to express frustration over the situation.

Lanning was also asked about players stepping up, particularly wide receiver Justius Lowe, who might see a bigger role in the offense this week. “Justius has continued to prove his ability to help us as a team,” Lanning said. “When Justius is healthy, he can be a really special player, and he’s been healthy lately. I’m excited for how his role will continue to grow in our offense.”

Injury updates were another concern, particularly for standout defensive end Jordan Burch, who missed the Ohio State game with a lower-body injury. Lanning said the team is still evaluating the status of Burch. “We want to do what’s best for him. I do anticipate us being able to use Jordan again, but I don’t know that that’ll be this week,” Lanning said, leaving open the possibility that Burch could miss another game.

As the Ducks prepare for Purdue, Lanning stressed the importance of consistency, particularly after a big win. “Our process shouldn’t change,” he said. “For us, we’re always playing Oregon and how we can improve... That’s what makes this sport so great and so hard, is that you have to go out there and earn it every single Saturday, or Friday this week.” Lanning noted that maintaining focus during a short week is crucial, saying, “You have to squeeze a lot of stuff in a short amount of time... but it’s not hard to get excited about going to play football.”

The Purdue offense, which has undergone changes since the departure of their offensive coordinator and an injury to starter Hudson Card, will present new challenges. Lanning noted, “They certainly added some new wrinkles this past game... and when there’s a coaching change, you’re trying to evaluate, okay, who are you going to see? What’s going to carry over from the previous offense?” Lanning also praised Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, calling him “a good quarterback” who “creates some challenges.”

Lanning was also asked about specific players on Purdue’s defense, particularly Nos. 31 [sophomore DB Dillon Thieneman] and 4 [senior LB, Kydran Jenkins], who have been key disruptors. “31’s a guy that can play sideline to sideline,” Lanning said. He also pointed out Purdue’s varied defensive looks, saying they are “probably one of the better defenses at disguising their coverage.”

Despite some concerns about the kicking game, Lanning affirmed confidence in kicker Atticus Berger despite his recent struggles. “Atticus has proven to do a good job in situations given the opportunity... but the hold wasn’t exactly right for him in that situation either,” he said, suggesting the issues weren’t solely on the kicker.

In terms of preparation for Purdue, Lanning acknowledged the challenge of facing a team they haven’t played before and noted the importance of staying focused. “For us, it’s always about focusing on the week that we’re in,” he said. “This is an exciting one for us. We get an opportunity again to play on Friday night in a primetime window at a place that we haven’t been.”

Looking back on their victory against Ohio State, Lanning addressed a strategic decision during the game involving a 12-man penalty. When asked if the decision was intentional, Lanning clarified, “We actually had a safety on top. It’s called dog coverage... It’s something that we have worked on.” I know some want to look at his words as confirmation, but they were really clarification of what the defense was trying to do. Is it likely that he understood the time a play would take and the somewhat insignificant impact of a 5-yard penalty in exchange for four seconds off the clock? Yes. But that is not confirmation – it is probability.

As Oregon prepares for their first road true test against a traditional Big Ten opponent (in other words, not including UCLA), Lanning emphasized the need to avoid complacency, keep focus, and build on the momentum from the win over Ohio State.

THOUGHTS:

I think Dan Lanning’s comments after Oregon’s win against Ohio State are a refreshing blend of praise and realism. While the victory was monumental, especially on such a big stage, it seems clear does not want to let the team get too comfortable. I appreciate that he’s not shy about addressing the areas where Oregon can improve. It’s easy to celebrate a win like this, but Lanning’s focus on cleaning up mistakes shows his commitment to long-term success.

Traeshon Holden’s ejection, while disappointing, was handled perfectly. Lanning’s zero-tolerance stance on such behavior sends a strong message, not just to Holden, but to the entire team. It’s moments like these that define a program’s culture. Lanning made it clear that discipline would be dealt with internally, which is the right move, but I’m glad he didn’t sweep the issue under the rug.

I am not sure how much the injury to Jordan Burch will affect the Ducks against Purdue, but there are other matchups on the horizon where his presence will be important. Burch is a difference-maker on the defensive line, and not having him against a team that’s shown some offensive creativity under new leadership is a potential challenge. But I like Lanning’s approach — prioritizing the player's health while making adjustments in real-time. And with Justius Lowe stepping up, it’ll be interesting to see how the offense evolves.

One of the things that stood out most was Lanning’s emphasis on not changing the process after a big win. That’s how you sustain success. It’s a short week, and it’s easy to lose focus after beating a powerhouse like Ohio State, but Lanning’s words reinforce that the real challenge is consistency. It’s one thing to get up for a top-tier opponent — it’s another to maintain that same energy against a team like Purdue, especially on the road in an unfamiliar environment.

Purdue might not have the same national profile as Ohio State, but they present unique challenges, and Lanning's not taking them lightly.








