Reflecting on the performance against Idaho, Lanning noted that despite the win, Oregon did not play up to its standards, particularly on the offensive line. "Yeah, we didn't play well enough," Lanning admitted. "There were some miscommunications that we had to clean up, but certainly room for improvement. They know that they didn't play to the standard that we want, and we can be better there."

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — After a hard-fought 24-14 victory over the Idaho Vandals, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning did not shy away from addressing the issues that became glaringly apparent during the Ducks' season opener. In his weekly comments, Lanning's candid analysis underscored the areas where Oregon faltered and what must be rectified as the Ducks prepare for tougher opponents ahead.

Lanning's comments were echoed on the field, where the offensive line struggled, allowing three sacks—more than half the total allowed in the entire 2023 season. The right side of the line, in particular, was a weak point, failing to protect quarterback Dillon Gabriel and disrupting the flow of the offense. Gabriel was often under duress, leading to hurried throws and missed opportunities, including a critical strip-sack at Idaho's 31-yard line that ended a promising drive.

Oregon's pass rush, while effective at times, also drew mixed reviews from Lanning. "I thought it was good at times," Lanning said. "We got hurt on some screen games, so the ability to retrace and recognize that would be an improvement, something that we're really working on. But I thought you saw some good pass rush from us."

The defense, which held Idaho to just 217 total yards and recorded five sacks, was a bright spot in Oregon's performance. However, the unit did give up several big plays, including a 23-yard run and a touchdown off a flea flicker, highlighting the need for improved discipline and communication. Lanning emphasized that while the defense had its moments, there were clear areas for growth.

Penalties also continued to plague the Ducks, particularly on the offensive line. Lanning acknowledged the need for accountability, hinting that playing time could be at stake for those who fail to meet the team's standards. "You put the best on the field that are accountable and proven that they can do it at the right level," he stated. The recurring issues with penalties, including costly infractions that stalled drives, were a significant factor in Oregon's struggles to extend their lead and close out the game more comfortably.

Oregon's lack of explosive plays was another point of concern for Lanning. "We have to be a team that can create some explosive plays, and we didn’t get enough of those today," he said. The Ducks' offense, which had been known for its big-play capability, was largely grounded against Idaho, with most passing attempts going for short gains and few opportunities to stretch the field.

In his remarks, Lanning also touched on the importance of situational football, noting that the Ducks failed to capitalize on key moments in the game. "The categories we really didn't win on were situational football and the way we ran the ball," Lanning explained. "We had the ball twice before two minutes, before half, had an opportunity to kick, didn’t make the kick. Didn’t score in the middle eight. Generally, that's been something that we've done well."

The Ducks' struggles in the red zone and during the middle eight—the last four minutes of the first half and the first four of the second—were emblematic of a team still finding its footing. Despite controlling the ball for much of the game and running 87 plays to Idaho's 48, Oregon's inability to generate explosive plays and finish drives left the outcome in doubt longer than expected.

As the Ducks turn their attention to their next opponent, Lanning stressed the need for improvement and learning from the Idaho game. "You look at it and you study those pieces. How do we create those things? And then you attack it and you build your practice plan around that as well. A lot of the things we saw that were places for us to improve, those are exact things that we worked on today."

With Lanning's critical eye on the areas that need fixing, Oregon's early-season challenges may serve as a valuable learning experience. However, with tougher competition looming, the Ducks will need to address these deficiencies quickly if they hope to live up to the high expectations that surround this season.