Dan Lanning: "We didn’t want to stop until zeros were on that clock."

Defensively, Oregon adjusted in the second half, stopping Oregon State's run and scrambling game. “We were able to close that out in the second half,” Lanning noted.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon played to its standard in a dominant win over Oregon State, a game that head coach Dan Lanning called a “tale of two halves.” The Ducks’ offense scored on every drive, with reduced penalties and consistent execution. “Offense was really effective all day,” Lanning said. “We can be better, but we can be better.”

Oregon’s defense saw early struggles, allowing Oregon State to run effectively in the first half. However, the Ducks rebounded with a strong defensive showing after halftime. “We wanted to make sure we had a hat for the quarterback in some of the scramble game,” said Lanning. He added that stopping Oregon State’s running game was critical: “Ultimately stopping the run on first and second down, making them third and longer. I thought our defense did a good job of that.”

Oregon capitalized on momentum throughout the game, executing seven straight scoring drives with no punts. “We didn’t want to stop until zeros were on that clock,” Lanning remarked, stressing the importance of playing hard until the final whistle. When asked about the near-perfect offensive execution, Lanning simply replied, “Maybe, but we can be better.”

The Ducks improved on establishing the run, a previous point of frustration for Lanning. “It felt better today,” Lanning said of the improved ground game, noting that staying on schedule without negative plays allowed the team to play dynamically. “When you’re able to stay on schedule, I think we can be really dynamic,” he added, praising his offensive staff’s adjustments and the players’ focus.

Special teams also made a crucial impact early in the game, with Kaishin Johnson blocking a field goal on Oregon State’s first drive. “It gave our team some life,” Lanning commented, recognizing the momentum shift it created.

Lanning repeatedly emphasized that Oregon’s success was built on maintaining their standard, regardless of external expectations. “We could care less about what everybody else thinks. As long as we continue to do our job, the rest takes care of itself,” Lanning said. He also praised individual players like Bryce Boettcher and Jayden Lamar for their consistent, high-level performances.

Looking ahead, Lanning expressed a desire to keep the Oregon-Oregon State rivalry alive, calling it "great for the state of Oregon and great for both schools." But, for now, Lanning’s focus is on improvement. “We’ve got room to improve... as long as we continue to do that and grow every week, we’ve got a chance to be good.”

Oregon now heads into a bye week with a renewed focus on self-scouting and eliminating negatives. “A lot of it’s going to be about Oregon, not really about any other team,” Lanning said.