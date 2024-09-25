PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Dan Lanning: "You develop all season"

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance during a recent practice, highlighting the team’s competitiveness and ongoing improvement. The Ducks, fresh off a victory over Oregon State, have made noticeable strides, particularly in the run game.

Lanning attributed the progress to a combination of scheme and improved cohesion. "The more you play in the season, the better you'll get," Lanning said. Oregon’s rushing attack has been a point of focus, and the team took a step forward against the Beavers, showcasing enhanced execution in directing their runs.

Special teams have also been a key component of Oregon’s success, with standout performances from players like Jaden, who has excelled in both kickoff return and kickoff coverage. “He does his job consistently,” Lanning said, praising Jaden’s work ethic and reliability.

On defense, linebacker Devon Jackson has emerged as a key player, with Lanning noting his growth in communication and leadership. "He's talking on the field, which makes us better as a defense," Lanning said. On the other sode of the ball, tight end Terrance Ferguson has also embraced a more vocal role, enhancing team cohesion. “When he's talking, it makes our team better,” Lanning added.

Despite positive momentum, Lanning acknowledged that Oregon’s preparation is a continuous process. "You're always going to have some issues in Tuesday, Wednesday practice, and that's what Thursday and Friday are for," he said, stressing the importance of cleaning up mistakes ahead of games.

As the Ducks head into a crucial stretch of the season, Lanning is focused on player development, particularly for younger athletes who have used the bye week to maximize their growth. "You don't just develop in the bye week. You develop all season," Lanning said.

Looking ahead, Lanning reflected on the significance of playing at the Rose Bowl, calling it “a special spot” with a rich history. He also dismissed any added motivation stemming from offseason comments by opposing coaches regarding NIL and salary caps, stating he hadn’t seen the remarks.

The Ducks' camaraderie continues to be a strength, with Lanning emphasizing the importance of relationships on and off the field. “A connected team is going to be a dangerous team,” he said, underscoring the impact of player bonds on their overall performance.

Oregon is navigating injuries as well, with updates on key players like wide receiver Gary Bryant and offensive lineman Dave Iuli. "Once we can use them, we will," Lanning said, offering hope for their return as the season progresses.

As Oregon prepares for upcoming challenges, including a ppotential playoff showdown with Georgia, Lanning acknowledged his regular conversations with Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart. "We always share ideas and look for ways to defend people," Lanning said, underscoring the mutual respect and strategic exchanges between the two programs.

With Oregon firing on all cylinders and its players stepping up as leaders, Lanning remains focused on pushing the team toward greater success as the season unfolds.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGFuLWxhbm5pbmcteW91LWRldmVsb3AtYWxsLXNlYXNvbi0iLAog ICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0p OwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRl RWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNC eVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8v IGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdl IGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0 dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50 Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJl c2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUy Rm9yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRmRhbi1sYW5uaW5nLXlvdS1k ZXZlbG9wLWFsbC1zZWFzb24tJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzQmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEm Y3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBU YWcgLS0+CgoK