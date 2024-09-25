Lanning attributed the progress to a combination of scheme and improved cohesion. "The more you play in the season, the better you'll get," Lanning said. Oregon’s rushing attack has been a point of focus, and the team took a step forward against the Beavers, showcasing enhanced execution in directing their runs.

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance during a recent practice, highlighting the team’s competitiveness and ongoing improvement. The Ducks, fresh off a victory over Oregon State, have made noticeable strides, particularly in the run game.

Special teams have also been a key component of Oregon’s success, with standout performances from players like Jaden, who has excelled in both kickoff return and kickoff coverage. “He does his job consistently,” Lanning said, praising Jaden’s work ethic and reliability.

On defense, linebacker Devon Jackson has emerged as a key player, with Lanning noting his growth in communication and leadership. "He's talking on the field, which makes us better as a defense," Lanning said. On the other sode of the ball, tight end Terrance Ferguson has also embraced a more vocal role, enhancing team cohesion. “When he's talking, it makes our team better,” Lanning added.

Despite positive momentum, Lanning acknowledged that Oregon’s preparation is a continuous process. "You're always going to have some issues in Tuesday, Wednesday practice, and that's what Thursday and Friday are for," he said, stressing the importance of cleaning up mistakes ahead of games.

As the Ducks head into a crucial stretch of the season, Lanning is focused on player development, particularly for younger athletes who have used the bye week to maximize their growth. "You don't just develop in the bye week. You develop all season," Lanning said.

Looking ahead, Lanning reflected on the significance of playing at the Rose Bowl, calling it “a special spot” with a rich history. He also dismissed any added motivation stemming from offseason comments by opposing coaches regarding NIL and salary caps, stating he hadn’t seen the remarks.

The Ducks' camaraderie continues to be a strength, with Lanning emphasizing the importance of relationships on and off the field. “A connected team is going to be a dangerous team,” he said, underscoring the impact of player bonds on their overall performance.

Oregon is navigating injuries as well, with updates on key players like wide receiver Gary Bryant and offensive lineman Dave Iuli. "Once we can use them, we will," Lanning said, offering hope for their return as the season progresses.

As Oregon prepares for upcoming challenges, including a ppotential playoff showdown with Georgia, Lanning acknowledged his regular conversations with Georgia’s head coach, Kirby Smart. "We always share ideas and look for ways to defend people," Lanning said, underscoring the mutual respect and strategic exchanges between the two programs.

With Oregon firing on all cylinders and its players stepping up as leaders, Lanning remains focused on pushing the team toward greater success as the season unfolds.