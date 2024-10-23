Dana Altman previews 2024-25 Men's basketball season

The only player currently sidelined is forward Supreme Cook, who is recovering from a knee injury and will not be available to start the season. Cook underwent a scope and is expected to return to the court by mid-November. "Supreme’s still not back," Altman confirmed, but he expressed hope for Cook’s return to add depth inside. Aside from that, the Ducks have seen minimal missed practice days, a positive development for a team that has been snakebitten by injuries in recent seasons.

Eugene, Ore. — After several injury-plagued seasons, Oregon men's basketball head coach Dana Altman enters the 2024-2025 campaign with a refreshing sense of optimism, largely driven by a relatively healthy roster and greater depth. "Practices have been a lot more spirited this year," Altman remarked, emphasizing the difference from past years when the Ducks were cautious with their practice intensity to avoid further injuries. “The competition’s been good. The guys have been working really hard.”





The Ducks are not just healthier but deeper, particularly in the backcourt, where key players like T.J. Bamba, Raheem Moss, and Jackson Shelstad will provide much-needed versatility. "We've got some bigger wings that we could play smaller at the post and still be okay," Altman said. He also highlighted Shelstad’s growth, noting that the sophomore guard has gotten stronger and is more prepared for the rigors of the season compared to last year.

A key storyline for the Ducks will be the development of Nate Bittle, who steps into a pivotal role after the departure of standout center N’Faly Dante. "Nate’s worked hard. He’s put on some weight and is trying to take a more physical role," Altman said, praising Bittle’s improved focus and shot-blocking ability. “Without Dante, someone’s got to protect that rim a little bit, and Nathan’s done a good job of that.”

Altman acknowledged that the team’s style of play will shift back to a more familiar, high-pressure system, something they had to move away from due to injuries in recent seasons. "We’re going to go back to the way we have traditionally played," Altman stated. He is hopeful that this year's depth will allow Oregon to return to its aggressive defensive and uptempo style, which was a hallmark of the program in its most successful years.

Leadership will be another key factor for the Ducks as they look to fill the void left by veterans Dante and Jermaine Couisnard. Altman pointed to fifth-year players like Brandon Angel, T.J. Bamba, and Raheem Moss, as well as Nate Bittle, as players expected to step into leadership roles. "I've been very impressed with the way they’ve brought it in practice," Altman said. He also highlighted K.J. Evans' growth, mentioning that Evans has been leading the team in deflections and rebounding during practices.

Oregon will also be adjusting to the new landscape of college basketball, particularly in terms of player recruitment and the transfer portal. Altman candidly admitted that the process has changed dramatically. "The portal... it's been described as speed dating, and that's pretty accurate," he said, explaining how recruiting has become more rapid and transactional compared to the more relationship-based approach of previous eras.

As Oregon embarks on the 2024-2025 season, Altman is focused on keeping his players healthy, adjusting to new realities, and leveraging the team's newfound depth. With a healthy roster, experienced players, and a return to their signature style of play, the Ducks look poised to compete in a stacked Pac-12.

"I’m hoping we keep our depth because I think that will be critical," Altman said, adding, "If we do have everybody ready to go healthy and playing, the advantage of playing multiple guys different ways does give us a lot of options."

The season kicks off with high expectations, and Altman is hopeful that this year, Oregon will return to its familiar winning ways.



