"During spring, it was kind of challenging just to learn and practice and go through the... practice so fast," Moore said. "But overall, going through fall camp, I feel way more comfortable. I actually got more comfortable going to the field, checking calls, and just feeling more comfortable from what Coach Stein has taught us as quarterbacks."

As Oregon's fall camp draws to a close, quarterback Dante Moore felt a palpable shift in his comfort and confidence on the field. After 15 practices, Moore, who joined the Ducks in the spring, shared his thoughts on his development and the challenges he faced in adapting to the speed and complexity of college football.

Moore credited much of his improvement to a deeper understanding of the playbook and the ability to make quick decisions on the field. "Overall, my confidence has gotten way better," he said. "Understanding what Coach Stein has taught me—if he brings in a call and the defense shows a certain look, like a blitz—I have the tools to check protections and make adjustments."

The young quarterback also emphasized the importance of not being overly mechanical in his approach. "As a quarterback, you don't want to be a robot," Moore explained. "Coach Stein lets us be free. If we make a wrong check, he'll tell us about it, but overall, my confidence in throwing the ball and mentally becoming better at the game has really grown."

Moore's development was bolstered by the presence of veteran quarterbacks in the room, including the experienced Dillon Gabriel, who transferred from Oklahoma. "Having D.G. in the room has been great," Moore said. "We've watched a lot of his film from Oklahoma and UCF, and just being able to talk to him and come together as a quarterback room has been really valuable."

Oregon's new quarterback also took note of Bo Nix's performance in the NFL, as discussed by Coach Stein with the team. "Bo has always been a smart quarterback," Moore remarked. "Coach Stein just tells him to take the easy throws, and he's been doing that. Sometimes, as a quarterback, you want to be greedy, but Bo has done an amazing job of sticking to the basics."

One of the more unique aspects of Moore's transition to the college level has been the use of headsets during practices. "It feels like you're in a movie," Moore said, describing the experience of hearing coach-to-player communication. "As a kid, you've always watched documentaries of NFL quarterbacks in the huddle, taking control. It's great to be out there on the field, communicating with the O-line and everybody."

Moore also praised his center, Charlie (Pickard), for his dedication and work ethic. "Charlie doesn't really talk much; he's quiet for sure," Moore said. "But right next to us is the weight room, and that's where it starts. Charlie's always pushing himself, and even if he's playing a different position, he makes the calls we need. We need people like that for sure."

With fall camp almost behind him, Moore is poised to take on the upcoming season with newfound confidence and a deeper understanding of the game. "Overall, we've had a great fall camp as a team," Moore said. "We pushed each other and competed, and I'm excited to see what we can accomplish this season."