Dante Moore's dad says family is 'blown away again' by latest Oregon visit

When Otha Moore speaks about his son Dante, the sixth-ranked prospect in the 2023 class, he leaves no doubt about what he believes the five-star quarterback could be should he make the move out west. The Michigan native feels his son would quickly become one of the top signal callers in the Pac-12 early in his career.

That’s one of the reasons why Oregon is a school that has emerged as a top contender for the Detroit native, and Moore was able to take an official visit to see the Ducks in person over the weekend. It is a trip that could end up being crucial in the top-10 recruit’s future.

Dante Moore has been out to Oregon for a visit in the past, but getting a chance to use one of his five official visits on a trip to Eugene helped strengthen the bond between the two sides.

“Just learned a lot more about the school,” Otha Moore said. “Seeing more buildings, seeing the campus. Of course you get more done on an official. Get more time to sit down with the coaches. It’s just great. Blown away again.”

Both father and son have plenty of respect for what Dan Lanning and offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham bring to the table as coaches. It goes beyond Xs and Os for Otha Moore, however. He and his son feel comfortable around the Ducks’ coaches, and that is an important part of the relationship.