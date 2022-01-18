Dave Iuli talks upcoming Oregon visit
Dave Iuli – one of the premier remaining interior players who remains uncommitted – arrived for a week of Polynesian Bowl festivities and took some time to speak with Duck Sports Authority about hi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news