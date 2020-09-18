DuckSportsAuthority - Daymon David a Duck

As a junior at Franklin he averaged 5.6 tackles per game, had eight tackles for loss and four interceptions.

David selected Oregon from over two dozen Power Five offers and a final group which included Oklahoma and Michigan. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound safety prospect holds a four-star rating.

Oregon football recruiting has not been slowed down one bit by the NCAA mandated dead period. On Saturday they added one of the final pieces to their 2021 puzzle when Reistertown (Md.) Franklin athlete Daymon David announced his commitment to the Ducks.

Class of 2021

David becomes the 21st member of the class of 2021 and that means the Ducks are nearly finished this cycle with an anticipated class size of 25 or less. Oregon is currently firmly entrenched at No. 3 in the team recruiting rankings.

Defensive back

Oregon has two defensive backs committed to the class now in Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei Jaylin Davies and Perkinston (Miss.) Gulf Coast standout JaDarrius Perkins. Both of these two project at cornerback, although Perkins could play nickel.

It is possible the Ducks could still be looking for another safety this cycle as they graduate Nick Pickett and Brady Breeze after the season, and Jevon Holland may be in the NFL instead of playing college his senior season.

Junior film

Franklin high school liked to use David as a free safety who was basically the center fielder of their defense. He has great instincts breaking to the ball in pass defense and loves physical play against the run. Some of his clips he looks like a guided missile to the football.

He is an extremely effective blitzer because of his excellent acceleration and timing. Overall his game shows great balance with elite ability against both the run and pass.

Reminds me of

Anthony Trucks the 2002 signee out of Antioch (Calif.). Trucks ended up as sort of a linebacker for Oregon but was really a strong safety. Like David, Trucks was long for a safety and was a heavy hitter. Trucks ended up starting his junior and senior seasons after being a special teams star as a sophomore.

Prognosis

Daymon David has a chance to play sooner rather than later once he arrives in Eugene. The depth chart is wide open after 2021, though Verone McKinley III and Steve Stephens, if they are still in college, will have a big advantage with their experience. But with his size, speed and natural football instincts, David will have every chance to earn his way onto the two-deep and certainly can contribute on special teams right away.