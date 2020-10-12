DB Jeffrey Bassa ready to make commitment
Jeffrey Bassa worked through the recruiting process, narrowed his list and finally came down to a top three.The three-star defensive back from Salt Lake City (Utah) Kearns is finally ready to make ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news