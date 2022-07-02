 DuckSportsAuthority - DE Teitum Tuioti, son of Ducks DL coach, commits to Oregon
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-02 18:36:05 -0500') }} football Edit

DE Teitum Tuioti, son of Ducks DL coach, commits to Oregon

Ryan Young • DuckSportsAuthority
Pac-12 Pubisher

This one shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but the latest addition to the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class is a significant one all the same.

Three-star defensive end Teitum Tuioti -- the son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti -- announced his Ducks decision Saturday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher is attending nearby Sheldon High School in Eugene.

Tuioti is the ninth commits for Oregon in this class and the second defensive lineman, along with three-star DT Tevita Pome'e.

Watch his highlights below:

