DE Teitum Tuioti, son of Ducks DL coach, commits to Oregon

This one shouldn't come as much of a surprise, but the latest addition to the Ducks' 2023 recruiting class is a significant one all the same.
Three-star defensive end Teitum Tuioti -- the son of Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti -- announced his Ducks decision Saturday.
The 6-foot-3, 215-pound edge rusher is attending nearby Sheldon High School in Eugene.
Tuioti is the ninth commits for Oregon in this class and the second defensive lineman, along with three-star DT Tevita Pome'e.
Watch his highlights below: