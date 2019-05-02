The moment of truth is near for Bosco quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The No. 1 prospect in the class of 2020 is down to two schools and on Sunday he will announce his decision. Fans and coaches of Clemson and Oregon will be glued to their computers on Sunday.

My mind is made up and the date is set, I am now ready to Commit. . .😤 #SCODUCKS 🦆 #ALLIN 🐅 #SACDAWGS @DustinLaemmlen pic.twitter.com/KKB378NigE





Which program he picks is anybody’s guess at this point. The consensus of the recruiting pundits seemed to favor Clemson after his visit there, but then he followed that with an excellent trip to Eugene. Several key factors will weigh into his decision.

Trevor Lawrence vs. Justin Herbert

Clemson will be starting true sophomore Trevor Lawrence in 2019 while Oregon will be led by returning senior Justin Herbert. As a result, at Clemson Uiagalelei would almost certainly be behind Lawrence for a year, possibly two. At Oregon he would be competing with sophomore Tyler Shough for the empty No. 1 spot.

He has noted that he is aware of this and it is a factor, but only a small part of the equation.

While on his visit to Clemson, Coach Swinney spun it as a positive, that he would have a year to watch and learn from Lawrence.

Visits

The Uiagalelei family visited Clemson the first week in April and Oregon two weeks later. In both cases it was for the school’s annual spring game.

Both games were heavily attended; Clemson had 60,000 fans at theirs, not an uncommon number for the SEC. Oregon had 35,000 people at Autzen, an astounding amount for the Pac-12, topping the other 11 league schools combined.

During both visits he got the red carpet treatment and the full tour of the campus and facilities.

Non-football life

One thing he has repeatedly said on the subject is that football will be only part of his decision. If he were looking for the most likely path to a national championship, Clemson would be his choice. If he was looking for the better opportunity for early playing time it would be Oregon.

Both schools would develop him very well and produce an NFL-ready player.

Outside of football the considerations are much less clear cut.



