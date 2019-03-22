Deep, versatile defensive line an Oregon strength going in to 2019
New Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos likes to employ multiple fronts, and that strategy can make great use of one of the Ducks biggest assets, a deep, experienced defensive line.The front t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news