Deep, versatile defensive line an Oregon strength going in to 2019

Jordon Scott is no longer a football baby from Largo, Florida. He's a junior now with a refined body and tenacity. Last year he came up with a couple of big fourth down stuffs, 34 tackles and two sacks.
Dale Newton • DuckSportsAuthority.com
Staff Writer

New Oregon defensive coordinator Andy Avalos likes to employ multiple fronts, and that strategy can make great use of one of the Ducks biggest assets, a deep, experienced defensive line.The front t...

