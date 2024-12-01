Defense keys big win with program record 10 sacks

Defensive lineman Jordan Burch, who returned after missing last week’s game against Wisconsin due to an ankle injury, was elated to be back on the field. “It felt amazing to be back out with my teammates,” Burch said. “Watching them play kind of hurts deep down. But I had full confidence in what they could do. The way we practiced, I knew they would get home any chance they got to rush and go get the quarterback. It all just came together tonight, and it looked pretty good.”

Burch, who rolled his ankle last game, made it a priority to play on senior night despite limited practice. “I barely practiced, and they had a snap count for me, but I was playing for my brothers, giving it the best I could,” he said.

The Ducks' defense proved relentless, with Burch emphasizing the team's preparation and unity. “Going into it, you really have to game plan,” he said. “If you can do it on Monday in practice, you can do it on Saturday. Everybody bought in throughout the week, and we made it happen tonight.”

Oregon coach Dan Lanning has emphasized the importance of peaking at the right time, and Burch believes the team is doing just that. “Everybody's coming together,” he said. “At the beginning of the year, you have shaky moments, but now in practice, everyone's fitting together. People who usually don't speak up are speaking up in meetings, which is a big sign we're headed in the right direction.”

Linebacker Bryce Boettcher, who grew up in Eugene, had one of the best statistical games of his career. “It was kind of a picture-perfect ending,” Boettcher said. “Anytime you beat a rival at home like this, it's a great feeling. I'm blessed to be in this situation with my teammates, coaches, and family. It's been an amazing ride, but we're not done yet.”

For Boettcher, beating Washington on senior night was a special moment. “Hearing the fans go crazy was something I'll remember for a long time. I'm blessed to be put in this spot,” he said.

Boettcher has earned high praise from Lanning, who called him one of the hardest guys to block in college football. “I go against the best O-line every day in practice, and it's that competition that pushes us all,” Boettcher said, adding that the team’s relentlessness comes from their practice ethic. “We push each other to hustle every play, and I think everyone has bought into that. If you have 11 guys on defense that play harder than the offense, you're going to do well.”

Reflecting on the team’s accomplishments, Boettcher acknowledged the Ducks’ place in program history but is hungry for more. “What we've done has been amazing, and it'll go down as one of the better teams in Oregon history. But we want to be the best, and the best is yet to come. Ask me that in a few weeks, and I might have a different answer,” he said.

Boettcher was one of the last players to leave the field after the game, savoring the moment with fans and family. “I was soaking it all in and giving back to the community. The fans are awesome, and I grew up here, so I signed as many autographs as I could and spent time with my family,” he said. He even managed a backflip, which he called one of his “peak life moments.” “Maybe down the road, like having kids, might top it, but this was pretty cool,” he added.

Defensive lineman Matayo Uiagalelei also contributed to the win and spoke about his growth from last season. “Last year was my first year being thrown into the fire. Looking back, there were a lot of things I knew I could work on. This year, I've focused on honing those things,” Uiagalelei said. He credited his teammates for pushing him to improve. “Competing every day with guys like Birch, DJ, and my classmate Tatum has pushed me to grow. The love we have for each other makes us all grow by 1% every day.”

With the win over Washington, Oregon solidified its status as one of the top teams in the country, and they’re peaking at the right time. As the Ducks head into the final stretch of the season, the focus is on finishing strong and making their mark as one of the best teams in program history. “We're not done yet,” Boettcher said, summing up the Ducks' mentality.