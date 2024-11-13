Derrick Harmon: " I'm just playing ball"

Coach Lanning has used everything from a FEBU shirt to pointing at the crowd in Michigan to keep his players motivated this season. When asked about what makes Lanning’s motivation style so unique, Harmon had a simple answer.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — As the Oregon Ducks prepare to face Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday, defensive lineman Derrick Harmon spoke candidly about the team’s preparation and the unique motivational tools employed by head coach Dan Lanning.





“Um, he's just, he's a player's, a coach's player. I understand that. He cares about his players. So that's the main thing,” Harmon said. He added that Lanning shows that dedication “every way, every way possible.”

The Ducks have managed seven takeaways in their last four games, a significant uptick for the Oregon defense. Harmon attributes the increased takeaways to the rigorous practice environment Lanning has cultivated.

“Um, the coaches been on our behind in practice,” Harmon explained. “Last week, for the D-line, the big emphasis was batted balls. We didn't have enough batted balls for a few weeks prior. And going to the game last week, it was a big emphasis to get seven batted balls. We came out with, I think, seven to eight. So that was, um, just knowing that this defense is all about the ball. That's it. That's it. It's all about the ball.”

Harmon’s aggressive playstyle has led to penalties in the past, but he makes no apologies for his approach. Reflecting on a recent penalty, Harmon said, “That was more in – my opinion was more in play. Just keep playing. I can't really change that play. Just keep playing hard. I'm not going to stop playing hard. That was just me playing hard within defense. I can't really change nothing about that.”

Harmon also had high praise for his teammate Matayo. “Great pass rusher. Probably a first round, probably number one pick type guy,” Harmon said. “He's a tremendous athlete, once in a, um, every decade type athlete.”

With Oregon on an eight-game streak without a bye, Harmon spoke about the relationship between the Ducks’ offense and defense. He emphasized the synergy between the two units. “We get on the field and stop their offense. They put our offense back on score points,” Harmon said.

Harmon also gave fans a glimpse of Matayo’s personality off the field. “Funny guy, man. Funny guy,” Harmon said. “Yeah, yeah, see. Yeah, he's a jokester. They're from the outside linebacker room. I hear they joke a lot in that room, so for sure, a jokester.”

Harmon shared a lighter moment when asked about Matayo’s music setup. “I haven't [heard any of his beats]. I heard he got an old little setup in his crib. So he actually... We got a guitar sitting around the corner from the crib. So he told me to go get my drum set. So that's how I found out he had a whole little thing going on,” Harmon said. When asked if they’d collaborate musically, Harmon responded, “That's probably something we could do.”

The Ducks have played eight straight games without a bye week, a rarity in college football. When asked how that affects him physically, Harmon said, “No, once Coach Lanning said that after the game. Actually, that's when I kind of like, oh, we did have eight games straight. So, I'm just playing ball, bro. I'm in season playing ball, trying to get paid.”

The Ducks’ upcoming opponent, Wisconsin, features a powerful running back and one of the more experienced offensive lines Oregon will face this season. “For them guys, I think the smallest one, they got a 6'6", something like that. So, there's some dudes up there,” Harmon said. “We just got to be dominant.”

The Ducks will look to carry their momentum into Madison, aiming to keep their streak alive against a tough Wisconsin team. Kickoff is set for Saturday, and all eyes will be on how the Oregon defense, led by Harmon, handles Wisconsin's experienced front.



