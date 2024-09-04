“We got to stop him, and if we want to win, we got to stop him,” Harmon said firmly when asked about Jeanty, Boise State's dynamic ball carrier.

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon defensive lineman Derrick Harmon made it clear this week: the key to Saturday's game against Boise State at Autzen Stadium will be stopping the Broncos' run game, particularly running back Ashton Jeanty.

Harmon, who joined Oregon in the offseason, emphasized that the defense is focused on improving after last week's performance, despite the victory against Idaho. "We came here this week just to get back to work. It wasn't the best football we played, but we attacked this week, and we're still attacking this week. We're going to put on a show next weekend," Harmon said.

The defensive line, according to Harmon, has built a strong camaraderie, which he credits as a driving force behind the team’s early success. "It's been good, man. I love them guys. Probably the best group I've been around in my years in college," he said, reflecting on his decision to come to Oregon. "I feel like I made a great decision."

As Oregon prepares for Boise State, a team known for its efficiency on third and fourth downs, Harmon is well aware of the challenges ahead. “They want to run the ball, run the ball, run the ball,” Harmon noted. “They keep running the ball down your throat, and big plays happen like that.”

The mission for Oregon’s defense, Harmon stressed, is straightforward but demanding: contain Boise State's powerful run game. "It's football. You gotta tackle somebody. You don’t bring them down, and that’s when the big plays happen," Harmon said.

Boise State's offense, led by a quarterback who leans heavily on the run, will test Oregon’s defense. "Of course, he takes shots, but he’s a good quarterback. I’m not taking nothing from him,” Harmon said.

But the primary concern remains Jeanty, who ran for an impressive 260 yards and six touchdowns in Boise State’s last outing. Harmon said it’s motivating for the defense to face such a challenge. "I feel like it's a mission to stop him from doing that against us. As long as we stop him from running that ball, we can win the game, I feel like."

Oregon’s defense will be put to the test on Saturday, as they aim to shut down one of the nation’s most efficient ground attacks and improve on last week’s performance.