Derrick Harmon shines in win over Michigan State

Harmon, who transferred to Oregon from Michigan State, played a key role in a stout Ducks defense that held the Spartans’ offense in check. The Ducks have now gone nine straight quarters allowing just six points total, and Harmon is determined to keep the defense trending upward.

"It was kind of animosity there," Harmon said after the game. "No, in my city, just guys competing at a high level. Still love them guys over there. Just competing."

EUGENE, Ore. — For Derrick Harmon, Oregon’s 31-10 victory over Michigan State at Autzen Stadium wasn’t just another game. The defensive lineman faced off against his former team, and he made sure to let them know that his new home is in Eugene.





"We're trying to get better every day," Harmon said. "We got a growth mentality. Every week we're going to the doctor, seeing what we did good, seeing what we did bad—more bad. We just fix up those bad errors that we had in the game and just move forward."

Oregon dominated the line of scrimmage, limiting Michigan State's rushing attack. Harmon emphasized the importance of everyone doing their job to shut down the Spartans' run game.

"Everybody playing their job, doing their job," Harmon explained. "Everybody doing what they got to do, being in the right holes, being in the right gaps, and trusting the guy next to you. That's all it was."

The Ducks also brought significant pressure on Michigan State’s quarterback throughout the night, something Harmon credited to a team-first mentality.

"Guys just rushing for each other," Harmon said. "Guys not being selfish. Guys cashing in a quarterback and doing what they got to do to get back there and finish. We got back there all these last three weeks. We got to finish, and that's what we did today."

Harmon also praised fellow defensive lineman Jordan Burch for his disruptive play in the backfield.

"Yeah, Jordan Burch, that guy is an animal," Harmon said. "Having somebody out there on the edge that can push the pocket, rush the passer, and stop the run is good."

One of the key moments came early when Oregon forced a fumble on Michigan State’s first drive. Harmon nearly had the sack, but his teammate stepped up to create the turnover.

"I thought I had him for a sack. He juked me on my cleats," Harmon admitted. "Then JC got the ball out... I'm happy they got the ball on the one-yard line. Being able to get the ball back to our offense was a big-time play for sure."

Facing his former team was personal for Harmon, and he made it clear that beating Michigan State was his focus all week.

"Like I said all week, I want to beat them guys, most definitely," Harmon said. "Still got family over there, teammates. I still love them guys, like I said earlier, but I want to beat them guys. That was my whole motivation."

With Michigan State behind him, Harmon now turns his attention to the Ducks' next challenge against Ohio State.

"I played Ohio State two years. We just got to compete that game," Harmon said. "Everybody run to the ball. Like I said earlier, everybody in the right gaps, everybody playing for each other."

For Harmon, the win against Michigan State was significant, but the work is far from over. Oregon, now looking ahead to Ohio State, will rely on Harmon’s leadership and playmaking to keep their momentum going.



