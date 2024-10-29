Derrick Harmon talks Michigan game

Derrick Harmon has clear memories of his last trip to Michigan's famed Big House. "We lost it," he said, reflecting on the last time he set foot in the massive stadium. "Still don’t like them guys," he added bluntly, capturing a feeling that runs deep for the Oregon defensive lineman from his days at Michigan State.

Playing in front of 110,000 fans at Michigan may seem daunting, but Harmon insists the noise doesn’t faze him. "Surprisingly, it's not that loud, and when I’m on the field, it’s not loud for me," he said, emphasizing his focus when Michigan’s offense takes the field.

Preparing for Michigan’s two contrasting quarterbacks is part of Harmon's game plan. "Watch the film on both of them guys," he said. "We got to make sure we’re dialed up on everything they do well... Just got to make sure our personnel is on point."

Harmon believes the key to success is physicality, though he doesn’t see it as specific to any opponent. "I feel like every week is important," he said. "The inside guys have to do their job and be physical at the point of attack for us to win the game. Every week, we’re getting stronger inside."

Discussing the potential return of teammate Jordan Burch, Harmon was clear about the impact. "You know what type of player he is... Once we get him back, he's going to be 4-2," he said confidently.

As one of the more experienced players on the team, Harmon’s role as a leader has naturally grown this season, though he remains humble. "I still let the old guys be the old guys," he said. "Technically, I’m an old guy, but you still got some fifth, sixth years in here. So, that’s how I play my role to the best of my ability."

Harmon knows Michigan’s running back Donovan Edwards well, recalling his high school days. "He’s a hard runner," Harmon noted. "He’s going to try to run that ball and try to get to the end zone. So, we just got to stop him if he’s in the game."

Despite Oregon's hree wins over top-25 teams this season, Harmon maintains a level-headed approach to facing ranked opponents. "No, not really," he said when asked if their record gives them an edge. "We try and go on each game, prepare as best as our ability, and just win that game one week at a time."

Harmon sees room for improvement as the Ducks enter the final stretch of the season. "I think we just need to communicate a little bit better, get lined up quicker, get the call in, and just execute at a high level... Everybody on the same page, we’re unstoppable," he stated.

Reflecting on a personal foul penalty in which he threw an opponent down after a whistle, Harmon admitted fault. "It’s a stupid play. Definitely on my part, being a fourth-year guy, that’s just a stupid play," he said candidly.

As the season progresses, Harmon has high hopes for teammate A'mauri Washington. "He’s getting better every week, man," Harmon praised. "He’s going to be one of them day one, day two guys once his time comes for sure."

For Harmon, the journey continues as he seeks to lead Oregon hrough each challenge, one week at a time.