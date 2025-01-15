Deuce Geralds shines at Polynesian Bowl, eyes Oregon visit

Today on the Flock Talk Podcast, we spoke with Gary Kubiank about Bo Nix and previewed the Polynesian Bowl week.
The NCAA wants to rule the NIL world - and I think they are doomed to failure once again.
Oregon men's team uses strong second half for 73-71 win over Ohio State.
This week in the roundup, thoughts on some portal commits, basketball notes, and time for the Polynesian Bowl!
Today in the War Room how Oregon navigates the NIL and transfer portal era: Reload and rebuild.
