ago football

Dillon Gabriel: "Grinding together"

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

As the college football season approaches, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel's focus is singular: winning. The senior signal-caller isn't interested in personal accolades or piling up statistics. His mindset is clear: “Find a way to win.”

“It doesn’t matter how we do it or what it takes, as long as we’re plus one on the scoreboard,” Gabriel said. “That’s the mindset. Sure, there are things you want to be better at within the game, but at the end of the day, getting the 'W' is what matters most.”



Gabriel’s approach is shaped by his experience, having transferred to Oregon from Oklahoma after spending his first three seasons at Central Florida. He understands the pressure of leading a team with something to prove and carries that mentality into every game. Reflecting on Oregon’s upcoming opponents, Gabriel acknowledged the challenge ahead.

“They’re a really good team and know how to win,” Gabriel said, speaking about Oregon’s competition. “I’ve been at a lower program in UCF, and you look forward to these kinds of games. I’m very aware that people come in and want to play their heart out.”

Preparation is crucial for Gabriel, who emphasized the importance of starting fast and maintaining intensity throughout each game. “You can’t come out sleepwalking,” Gabriel warned. “If you do, you dig yourself into a hole. It’s all about starting fast, dominating the middle eight, and finishing strong.”

Gabriel also highlighted the mindset instilled by head coach Dan Lanning, emphasizing the importance of execution. “You got to go prove it every week, and the logo isn’t going to save you. It’s all about what you do on the field. We know that,” he said.

In addition to his focus on winning, Gabriel has placed a strong emphasis on building camaraderie and chemistry with his teammates. Over the summer, he led activities aimed at fostering teamwork, recognizing these efforts as vital to creating a unified team.

“I think with the eight months that we did have, we maximized it and were around each other a bunch,” Gabriel shared. “You just build a lot of camaraderie and have a lot of respect for the people that go through the same blood, sweat, and tears.”

Gabriel has also been proactive in sharing the benefits of his Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals with his teammates, further strengthening those bonds. “As a person who touches the ball every single play, you’ve got to have trust and belief in that person,” Gabriel said. “I love my teammates to death, and if we can do fun things like that, let’s do it.”

The summer activities Gabriel led were pivotal in laying the foundation for the camaraderie and trust that the Ducks will rely on throughout the season. As the season opener draws near, Gabriel's excitement is palpable.

“It feels good,” Gabriel said when asked about his anticipation for the season. “I think everyone's excited. I think everyone around the country is saying that, but more than anything, just playing against someone else, getting into that mode, that's just a lot of fun. That's why you play the game.”

With the season just around the corner, Gabriel is eager to take the field at Autzen Stadium. “It’s just a lot more real,” he said. “When you run out there, gosh, this ball is fun. It’s why you put all the work in so you can just go play free and have fun. And I think, what better way to do it than here in Autzen and with all my boys that we’ve been grinding together.”

As Gabriel prepares to lead the Ducks into the season, his focus remains clear: finding a way to win and making the most of every opportunity on the field. “The logo isn’t going to save you,” he said. “It’s all about what you do on the field. We know that, and we’re ready to go prove it every week.”


