Dillon Gabriel: "I'm appreciative of it all.”

“Good,” Gabriel said when asked about the return of wide receiver Tez Johnson. “I think more than playing. I think it just helps with overall morale, you know, his lively energy. But then, of course, when you get the ball in his hands, you know, so there's a lot that comes with that. But we love Tez. We need him. He's a big part of what we do.”

EUGENE, Ore. — Following Oregon’s 49-21 victory over Washington, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reflected on the impact of his teammates and the emotional significance of the night. Gabriel’s comments showcased the depth of Oregon's connection, the focus on execution, and the powerful team culture that has defined this year for the Ducks.

Gabriel, who transferred to Oregon for his final year of eligibility, emphasized the intensity of the Ducks' rivalry with Washington. “Yeah, was talked about, but, you know, just being right where our feet are and knowing that, you know, history don't help us one bit,” Gabriel said. “You know, you got to go prove it, and, you know, I felt like we did. But definitely aware of it, know of it, watch, you know, both those games actually. So, you know, it's good though.”

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning called it the team’s most complete game of the season, and Gabriel agreed, crediting the Ducks' strong offensive showing through three quarters. “Always things you can clean up, but proud of our guys and the way we, you know, set the tone, set the pace,” he said. “Running the football, man. You know, you look at everyone contributing that way and then taking what they give us in the pass game and being aggressive when need to and being smart when, you know, that presents itself. So I think more importantly, it's clean, you know, playing clean and efficient and then executing at a high level.”

Gabriel also highlighted the closeness of the team—something Lanning has praised often. “I think the competitive nature of our whole team, you know, you see it in practice,” Gabriel said. “We take pride in it. You know, it's older guys as well that, like myself, played six years. But the way we attack it and contribute, you know, in our own way, I think that speaks to how we are connected as a team.”

Winning hasn’t been easy, Gabriel said, reflecting on Oregon’s perfect 12-0 regular season. “Winning is difficult. It's not easy. To do it consistently and wake up every morning and not let it become a lackadaisical routine, it's demanding,” he said. “We all appreciate it, but I think the best part is we haven't really talked about it. We're just one week focused and so present. It's hard to do. It's very easy for us to look forward to the future, but we've just been living in a time where tomorrow's fiction. Tomorrow's not real in our books. We're just focused right where we're at.”

Oregon’s defense had a standout performance, with linebacker Devin Stevens tying a program record with 10 sacks. Gabriel praised the defense and the competitive spirit it brings. “Yeah, a lot of fun, a bunch of big smiles on my face,” he said. “We go against those guys every single day, so we know what they're capable of. But I think that's our competitive advantage, the way we practice and the way we push each other. So super proud of the defense, always proud of them, the way they attack, and they came to play today.”

Gabriel also highlighted the contributions of linebacker Bryce Petcher, a local talent who made a crucial forced fumble in the second quarter. “Yeah, meant more than just to the program, but the city of Eugene,” Gabriel said. “He's probably the hardest working dude I've been around, too. You know, when I wake up in the morning, I'm stretching, you know, in the locker room, and, like, he's the guy I'm looking at. I can't say anything but good stuff about him because he's just a dog, you know, and he works, but he's even smarter than that, and you put all that together, it's a good recipe for a great player and a great person.”

The night was special for Gabriel, who was honored on senior night. Reflecting on his time with Oregon, he spoke about the people who make the team—and Eugene—unique. “Special year, you know, but special people more importantly,” he said. “I think as I've gotten older, I'm chasing people and I'm chasing memories. You know, I'm not promised tomorrow. I don't know when my time is up, you know, but that's what I'm chasing. And I think the more memories and the more great people you can be around, the more fulfilling your life is.”

With the Ducks on the cusp of a potential national title, Gabriel remains focused on the present. “I think the mindset's right, you know, and the preparation and how we do things is right as well,” he said. “That's what I love about this team, just the way we practice, the way we are addicted to the process and the way we practice. Seeing them tonight has been more than special. And, you know, I love Eugene. I love Oregon. So I'm appreciative of it all.”







