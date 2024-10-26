Dillon Gabriel "I'm chasing wins"

EUGENE, Ore.— Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, fresh off an impressive 38-9 win over Illinois, remains focused on one thing: winning. Now 8-0 overall and 5-0 in Big Ten play, Gabriel’s commitment to the Ducks’ goals was clear in his postgame remarks, as he spoke about his mentality, the importance of teammates, and the nuances of a strong season.

When asked if setting records mattered to him, Gabriel was quick to clarify. “To me, [former Hawaii QB Timmy] Chang. You know, that’s a UH legend, but, dude, I’m chasing wins, dude,” he said. “That’s where I’m at, you know. And I don’t want to not give you an answer, but to be quite honest, that’s been the goal of mine for a long time, but now more than ever. I think you play a long career like I did, and you realize a lot of things. And, you know, I choose winning 100% of the time.” For Gabriel, any achievements are the product of a team effort: “Special as in a lot of guys came together to make this happen… I think there’s statistics that you look at it and it’s guys being efficient, guys being really good with the ball in their hands, the connection between, you know, QB receiver, guys up front, given the time,” he said. “But like I said, I’m chasing wins and that’s all I’m focused on.”

Gabriel emphasized the importance of getting off to a fast start, noting the impact it has on the team’s mindset. “You get on the bus, you just see it in people’s eyes,” he reflected. “But also when you get out there to warm up, you feel it. So part of the way that the guys started, and that’s all three phases, I think everyone came together and played really well.”

The Ducks led early, but Gabriel admitted he’d like one throw back. “Man look, single high, felt like I could squeeze it in there,” he explained of his interception. “I think it ran from me as well, but I just got to be smarter with that in that situation. Getting out to the flat, I’m aggressive as well, but got to be smart in that situation.” He acknowledged that improvements are needed, saying, “Things that I got to work on are very clear, you know, and things that need to change… very clear for me.”

Gabriel’s commitment to staying focused in the present, rather than being swayed by rankings or outside pressure, echoes Coach Dan Lanning’s philosophy. “Each week is important within itself, you know, and I think you’ve got to live that life of being present,” Gabriel said. “And very easy to say but hard to do. But I think just the way Coach Lanning has done it… everyone’s focused on a week at a time and the rest will take care of itself. You have to be where your feet are in order to get to the point that you want to.” Gabriel noted that while people may look for individual accolades, Oregon’s focus is on teamwork: “Like James, man, he’s creating these narratives, right? Creating these narratives, trying to… I think in life everyone has these individual accolades… when there’s success… but we’re just so focused on a team and being team-oriented because the rest will take care of themselves.”

Reflecting on his role as quarterback, Gabriel praised his offensive line’s adaptability and protection. He pointed out how teams try to disrupt him with simulated pressures and shifting defensive schemes but credited his line for staying solid. “They’ve done a great job,” he said. “People try to switch it up… starting in a bare front going to, you know, drop eight… trying to speed you up when you really should slow down, but I think our line does a great job of that… it’s not only the only time that’s happened.”

Gabriel also highlighted the impact of running back Noah Whittington, whose physicality inspired the team. “Yeah, I love the mindset,” he said. “You see a guy like Noah run like that or be extremely physical at the point of attack makes you want to do the same. So he’s just instilling that confidence in everyone and mentality when you get the ball in your hands to be physical.”

Despite their impressive record, the Ducks have struggled to score in the third quarter recently. Gabriel was quick to take accountability: “Just things we can be better at, you know, starts with me. You go to that first drive in the third quarter… a second and third down that I should create completions… maybe we’re not in that situation.” He explained how time management can affect play-calling, adding, “I think that’s by design, by teams, right? The middle eight is always talked about. So how do you dominate it? You either hold the ball the whole time or, you know, go score… That’s also, you know, us not getting the ball in that because we took it early. So there’s things you trade for that, but definitely things that we can look back on and get better from.”

Rising wide receiver Justius Lowe, who scored his first touchdown, has brought a new level of talent to the offense. “Just being him, you know, we love Justius,” Gabriel said, adding that teammate Evan calls Lowe “Justeus” as an inside joke. “J-Lo’s a great guy. I think from a physical standpoint, he’s explosive, he’s fast. But I think from a mental side, just how smart he is, his route running ability, him understanding coverage.” Lowe’s skill has become a key asset, Gabriel noted, saying, “That’s two balls that I put on him… we’re moving to change. So that’s a guy as well, you know, I can help him and we can be better together. His addition, we’ve known what he can do. He’s just getting his opportunity now. So I’m proud.”

As Oregon eyes the remainder of their Big Ten schedule, Gabriel's relentless focus and leadership are evident. While the Ducks' record remains perfect, Gabriel's sights are set on refining their play and continuing to build on each victory.




