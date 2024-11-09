Dillon Gabriel: "Need to get better and continue to dial in"

The Ducks (10-0) found themselves off to a sluggish start offensively, something Gabriel attributed to inconsistency. “Yeah, I think just inconsistency at times, and that starts with us as players,” Gabriel said. “Just need to be better in those ways, but kind of like it for us, though. Need to get better and continue to dial in. And, you know, adversity is real. You know, you got to find ways to win when things aren't always going your way.”

Despite the uneven start, Gabriel emphasized the importance of pushing through. He praised Maryland for their efforts but noted that the Ducks sometimes made it more difficult on themselves than necessary.

In a game where Oregon's defense was pivotal, creating turnovers and big plays, Gabriel spoke to the role of competitiveness and how vital it is to keep the edge even when the game appears lopsided. Late in the game, with Oregon comfortably ahead, Gabriel still found himself running and scrambling on plays that some might question given the circumstances. “I think in those moments you're never thinking that,” Gabriel explained. “Of course, maybe when you step away, you're like, oh, maybe I should be a little smarter in that moment. But when you need to get it, when you need to get third or fourth down or when we need a play to be made, then that's what I need to do.”

It was Oregon’s first game without receiver Tez Johnson in the lineup, which posed a challenge for the offense. Gabriel acknowledged the adjustment period for his receiver group but also took responsibility for how he could help them improve. “I think just they've continued to respond in the right way. And, you know, I can do a better job helping them in that sense,” Gabriel said. “When you look at those creating completions, and that all has to go with rhythm, you know, and like I said, I'll definitely have to look back and see how I can help them and how we can help each other.”

Reflecting on the broader landscape of college football, Gabriel noted the difficulty of winning, especially on days when top teams falter. “Every time you step out there, it's tough,” Gabriel said. “You have to bring your A game every week. You know, I didn't think we did that. That starts with me, you know, and helping each other do that. But, you know, how you said, finding ways to win through adversity and then the defense playing really well and creating huge turnovers.”

Gabriel was also asked about a pivotal moment late in the first half when Maryland scored their first touchdown on a controversial pass interference call. Oregon responded with a touchdown drive of their own before the half expired. Gabriel said the moment brought an intensity that required them to answer back. “When there's a pass interference goal and maybe necessarily you don't agree with it or what it may be, naturally that puts you in situations where you've got to have it,” Gabriel said. “So I think there's real mentality switch to that as well of knowing what you've got to go do.”

On a lighter note, Gabriel celebrated the performance of teammates who rose to the occasion, like Jordan Burch, whose impressive fake punt play caught some off guard. “I did know about this one,” Gabriel said with a smile. “But, I mean, that's a huge play in the game, just the explosive play, and then we go down and kind of a momentum swing. But Jordan Burch, gosh, he looked like a running back. We might have to put him in short yardage goal line. Gosh, did you see him run, James? That's impressive. That's impressive.”

Gabriel's connection with tight end Terrance Ferguson also stood out as a key moment of the game. It was their first touchdown connection of the season, a long-awaited play that Gabriel said was significant given Ferguson’s journey through injury. “It's been a long time coming to make it happen,” Gabriel said. “But, you know, just his journey in the season and having to go through some adversity and come back and be so confident from what he went through. And he's continued to build that back, his confidence. But, you know, we're doing that together and we're working at it.”

As the Ducks rolled on to 10-0, Gabriel took a moment to reflect on his own journey, noting that while he values the records and milestones, it’s the relationships that matter most. “I think as a kid, you just love playing the game,” he said. “And, you know, I've been a guy who's tried to play the game as long as I can, you know, maximize every moment. That's from youth football league to middle school football, intermediate football, high school, college, so on. But I think more than anything, that's not things you'll take with you. You know, it's the relationships, the people.”

As Oregon gears up for its next challenge, Gabriel’s leadership and reflective nature seem poised to continue guiding the Ducks through what they hope will be an unforgettable season.



