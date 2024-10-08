Dillon Gabriel: "One Step Closer"

"What's it going? Good. Beautiful day," Gabriel said with a smile, reflecting the calm mood around the team as they inch closer to the crucial showdown. Ohio State's defense, widely regarded as one of the best in the nation, has caught Gabriel's attention. "Yeah, just extremely, um, play extremely hard and, um, have, you know, produced," Gabriel said of the Buckeyes. "When you combine all three of those, you see it in-game, and that’s why they’re putting up the numbers they are. They’ve done a great job."

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel is focused and ready as the Ducks prepare for their biggest test of the season — a highly anticipated matchup against No. 2-ranked Ohio State at Autzen Stadium.

Ohio State’s ability to dominate early downs has been a key to their success, Gabriel noted. "I think they've just been really good on first and second down, which allows them to do what they do, and they're really good at it," he said. "All three levels work really well together, and I think that’s why they’ve been doing well."

With so much at stake, Gabriel emphasized the importance of the fundamentals that lead to victory. "I think going back to the basics of winning for sure, but of course, in these atmospheres, experience is a huge thing," he said. "The turnover battle, third downs, fourth downs, and then scoring in the red area — when you combine all those three, you can look at it and usually that’s the main three categories of winning."

Reflecting on his recent interceptions, Gabriel was candid about the need for improvement in his decision-making. "Just being a lot smarter and smart-aggressive in the red area," he said. "I got away with one against UCLA. It was a very similar pass, and then I didn’t get away with it against Michigan State. On the first one, I forced it when we could’ve lived to play another down or two. It goes back to finding that balance between being smart and aggressive."

As Ohio State leads the nation in generating pressure, Gabriel highlighted the need for quick decision-making. "It’s just decisiveness, that combination with producing at a high level," he explained. "Usually when you’re getting the ball out in 2.5 seconds, you know exactly where to go, and you’re playing quarterback on time, which helps everyone around. Whether it’s the receiver getting the ball quicker, or the O-line not having to protect as long, it helps everyone."

Gabriel also praised Oregon’s offensive line for their steady improvement throughout the season. "They've been playing well, doing their job. We’ve got a lot of belief and trust in them," he said. "They’ve been playing their butt off, and they’ll continue to as we maintain focus on getting better. That’s been the main goal."

With the intensity building ahead of the biggest game of the season, Gabriel emphasized the importance of the team's cohesion. "Early on, in spring, we did a lot of mixed reps with different centers, which I think allowed us to communicate more efficiently," he said. "Playing together tightens the bond."

Gabriel also pointed to his growing connection with receiver Tess Johnson, who has become a reliable target in critical moments. "Just playing through progressions and getting to the right guys," Gabriel said. "Tess does a great job being available and aligned with me."

As Oregon prepares for their clash with Ohio State, Gabriel and the Ducks remain locked in on their goal. "One step closer," Gabriel said, summing up the team’s mindset ahead of what’s expected to be the biggest game of the season at Autzen Stadium.