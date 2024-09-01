PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLUpCU1hFTDFQTlYnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1KQlNYRUwxUE5WJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Dillon Gabriel Reflects on Performance After Challenging Season Opener

Scott Reed • DuckSportsAuthority
Publisher
@DSAFootball

Eugene, Ore. — After leading the Ducks to a season-opening victory, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a prolific day on the stat sheet, but his post-game reflections revealed a different story. Despite the win, Gabriel emphasized the need for improvement in multiple areas.

"Stats are one thing, but we're focused on winning, and a win's a win," Gabriel said. "But there's a lot we need to improve on. I think just finishing, not beating ourselves up, more explosive plays so we're not in as many third downs, and just being efficient.

"

Gabriel acknowledged the team's struggles during the game, noting the challenge of maintaining consistency throughout the match. "We beat ourselves in a lot, and they did a great job as well, but it was just strenuous at times," he said.

Comparing this season opener to his previous experiences, Gabriel recognized the unique challenges it presented. "It was different for sure," he reflected. "There's a bunch on tape you want back and want to continue to improve on."

One of the key areas Gabriel addressed was the sacks he endured, including a costly sack fumble. "On my end, I've just got to have two hands on it," he admitted. "Of course, we'd like to get the ball out as well, but that happened, and it can't happen."

Pre-snap operation, an area often overlooked, was another point of focus for Gabriel. "Solid," he said of his connection with center Charlie. "But you look back now and there's just things, pre-snap, that we need to clean up—shift, movement, motions—it's things that you got to be clean at."

Gabriel also discussed his connection with wide receiver Tez, highlighting the positives from the game. "I think we did some good in creating completions, taking the easy money," he noted, calling it a "highlight of the day for sure."

Despite the victory, Gabriel expressed a sense of frustration at the missed opportunities. "We're explosive, we've got a lot of weapons, and I think at times we bit ourselves in the foot," he said. "It was strenuous when it didn't have to be."

Looking ahead to the next matchup against Boise State, Gabriel emphasized the importance of preparation and execution. "We can get better, have a great week of practice," he stated. "Execution, pre-snap penalties, there's no excuse for it."

Gabriel also acknowledged the critical role the defense played in securing the win. "Thank God for them," he said. "We put them in a tough spot... they played their butt off and created two turnovers in timely matters."

When asked about his role in the running game, Gabriel clarified that there were no restrictions on his ability to run. "I don't think it's a thing that I can't run a bunch," he explained. "It's just a certain way of getting touches to certain people as well."

Gabriel's frustration with the team's inability to consistently execute downfield passing plays was evident. "Definitely something that we want to do more of," he said, citing the need for improvement in this area.

Reflecting on the return of teammate Noah, who had missed most of the previous season due to injury, Gabriel expressed admiration for his hard work. "Just happy for him," he said. "When you see him be able to have that time out and play, real game time, it's special."

Leadership was a key theme throughout Gabriel's post-game comments. He described his approach to motivating the team during challenging moments in the game. "It's a tough message. Initially, you're like, let's just get the drive going, let's not beat ourselves, let's fix it," he explained. "But I pride myself on being a solution guy, not emotional, and just trying to have efficient drives and then scores."

Looking ahead to the next 24 hours, Gabriel shared his process for reviewing the game and preparing for the week ahead. "I'll have family dinner at my house, and I'll be on my iPad, just kind of go through the drives," he said. "You look back on it. It's like, how do you not put yourself in that position or when you're in that position, how do you execute and find a way to prolong the drive and finish with the score?"

Despite the frustration, Gabriel emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective and not getting too emotional. "There's good, there's bad, there's things you want to improve on, but you've got to take it with that and not be too emotional," he advised.

As for whether this game served as a wake-up call for the team, Gabriel offered a mixed response. "Yes and no," he said. "You don't want to ever be like that and strenuous, but yes, you know, we found a way to win... but you don't want to be in those situations."

Gabriel's measured approach and focus on continuous improvement set the tone for the Ducks as they look to build on their opening victory and address the areas that need work before facing Boise State next week.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29yZWdvbi5yaXZhbHMuY29t L25ld3MvZGlsbG9uLWdhYnJpZWwtcmVmbGVjdHMtb24tcGVyZm9ybWFuY2Ut YWZ0ZXItY2hhbGxlbmdpbmctc2Vhc29uLW9wZW5lciIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGb3JlZ29uLnJp dmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdzJTJGZGlsbG9uLWdhYnJpZWwtcmVmbGVjdHMtb24t cGVyZm9ybWFuY2UtYWZ0ZXItY2hhbGxlbmdpbmctc2Vhc29uLW9wZW5lciZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMTM0JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==