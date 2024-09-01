"Stats are one thing, but we're focused on winning, and a win's a win," Gabriel said. "But there's a lot we need to improve on. I think just finishing, not beating ourselves up, more explosive plays so we're not in as many third downs, and just being efficient.

Eugene, Ore. — After leading the Ducks to a season-opening victory, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel had a prolific day on the stat sheet, but his post-game reflections revealed a different story. Despite the win, Gabriel emphasized the need for improvement in multiple areas.

Gabriel acknowledged the team's struggles during the game, noting the challenge of maintaining consistency throughout the match. "We beat ourselves in a lot, and they did a great job as well, but it was just strenuous at times," he said.

Comparing this season opener to his previous experiences, Gabriel recognized the unique challenges it presented. "It was different for sure," he reflected. "There's a bunch on tape you want back and want to continue to improve on."

One of the key areas Gabriel addressed was the sacks he endured, including a costly sack fumble. "On my end, I've just got to have two hands on it," he admitted. "Of course, we'd like to get the ball out as well, but that happened, and it can't happen."

Pre-snap operation, an area often overlooked, was another point of focus for Gabriel. "Solid," he said of his connection with center Charlie. "But you look back now and there's just things, pre-snap, that we need to clean up—shift, movement, motions—it's things that you got to be clean at."

Gabriel also discussed his connection with wide receiver Tez, highlighting the positives from the game. "I think we did some good in creating completions, taking the easy money," he noted, calling it a "highlight of the day for sure."

Despite the victory, Gabriel expressed a sense of frustration at the missed opportunities. "We're explosive, we've got a lot of weapons, and I think at times we bit ourselves in the foot," he said. "It was strenuous when it didn't have to be."

Looking ahead to the next matchup against Boise State, Gabriel emphasized the importance of preparation and execution. "We can get better, have a great week of practice," he stated. "Execution, pre-snap penalties, there's no excuse for it."

Gabriel also acknowledged the critical role the defense played in securing the win. "Thank God for them," he said. "We put them in a tough spot... they played their butt off and created two turnovers in timely matters."

When asked about his role in the running game, Gabriel clarified that there were no restrictions on his ability to run. "I don't think it's a thing that I can't run a bunch," he explained. "It's just a certain way of getting touches to certain people as well."

Gabriel's frustration with the team's inability to consistently execute downfield passing plays was evident. "Definitely something that we want to do more of," he said, citing the need for improvement in this area.

Reflecting on the return of teammate Noah, who had missed most of the previous season due to injury, Gabriel expressed admiration for his hard work. "Just happy for him," he said. "When you see him be able to have that time out and play, real game time, it's special."

Leadership was a key theme throughout Gabriel's post-game comments. He described his approach to motivating the team during challenging moments in the game. "It's a tough message. Initially, you're like, let's just get the drive going, let's not beat ourselves, let's fix it," he explained. "But I pride myself on being a solution guy, not emotional, and just trying to have efficient drives and then scores."

Looking ahead to the next 24 hours, Gabriel shared his process for reviewing the game and preparing for the week ahead. "I'll have family dinner at my house, and I'll be on my iPad, just kind of go through the drives," he said. "You look back on it. It's like, how do you not put yourself in that position or when you're in that position, how do you execute and find a way to prolong the drive and finish with the score?"

Despite the frustration, Gabriel emphasized the importance of maintaining perspective and not getting too emotional. "There's good, there's bad, there's things you want to improve on, but you've got to take it with that and not be too emotional," he advised.

As for whether this game served as a wake-up call for the team, Gabriel offered a mixed response. "Yes and no," he said. "You don't want to ever be like that and strenuous, but yes, you know, we found a way to win... but you don't want to be in those situations."

Gabriel's measured approach and focus on continuous improvement set the tone for the Ducks as they look to build on their opening victory and address the areas that need work before facing Boise State next week.