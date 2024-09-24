Dillon Gabriel Reflects on Transition, Team Growth

Gabriel, who has been a focal point in discussions surrounding Oregon football, responded to questions about his move from Oklahoma and the dynamics of his departure. He expressed a deep sense of contentment in his current environment.

Eugene, Ore. — Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel addressed the media today, providing insight into his transition to Eugene, the team’s recent performances, and his perspective on various elements of their game, including special teams and the run game.

"Honestly, it's so far gone," Gabriel said when asked about the circumstances surrounding his exit from Oklahoma. "I just know God's got me right where I need to be, and I got a smile on my face every day because I'm in Eugene, Oregon, around a bunch of great guys. Of course, those are guys [at Oklahoma] that are my brothers for life and guys I've played with. It's people I still talk to on the team, but you focus on what you can control. That's right where I'm at, and like I said, I'm happy. I know God put me right where I need to be, and I think that's all that needs to be said, honestly."

The quarterback was also asked about the team’s recent bye week and how it contributed to the Ducks' preparation. Gabriel emphasized the value of competition and the benefits of the extra time together.

"I just say more time together, a lot of competition, a lot of good on good," Gabriel said. "When you create those competitive environments, you get better from it. I just like to say I love the way guys compete. We got better all around."

When questioned about the specific improvements during the bye week, Gabriel highlighted the additional practice time. "We just focus on keep getting better. More time to prepare, more time to get better with one another, and more guys to get reps. So, I think looking at the bye week, it was good for us."

As the Ducks prepare for their upcoming matchup, Gabriel spoke highly of their next opponent. "Yeah, super athletic," Gabriel said of the opposing team. "I think they're a team that plays really hard, and I think a bunch of guys that are extremely talented. We'll have our hands full."

Special teams have played a significant role in Oregon’s success this season, and Gabriel praised the emphasis the team has placed on this phase of the game. "I feel the emphasis of it, the time and effort we put into it. It takes everyone coming together and making it part of the game where we can create explosives or change field position. They've done an outstanding job, and it's something we emphasize."

Gabriel also spoke about his close relationship with Oregon tight end Terrence Ferguson. "For Ferg, I think the world of him. He's my neighbor, my best friend. We spend a lot of time together. More importantly, I just see the way he works, and when you see that, you respect it. That’s a guy you want to go to war with."

The conversation shifted to the progress of offensive lineman Poncho, who has been transitioning into the center position. Gabriel expressed confidence in his teammate’s development. "The consistency has been there, and we got ultimate trust in him. He’s continued to get better every day and get more comfortable with his spot."

Gabriel wrapped up the session by discussing the team's improvements in the run game. "The run game is a lot of emphasis. It’s a lot of mentality and technique. The five [offensive linemen] are coming together, and everyone's just putting it at the forefront of what we do. Naturally, you'll get results."

As the Ducks continue to gear up for the rest of the season, Gabriel’s leadership and insights will be pivotal as Oregon aims for continued success.



