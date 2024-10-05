Dillon Gabriel talks about early miscues and moving forward

"Just forcing things early," Gabriel admitted when asked about his two interceptions. "Things that need to be corrected. We talk about playing the next play and having to respond. There's no option. You go back out there, and you've got to keep swinging. So that's what I kept doing."

EUGENE, Ore. — Following a hard-fought victory against Michigan State, Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel acknowledged his struggles in the red zone and emphasized the importance of moving forward. Despite throwing multiple interceptions and facing red zone challenges, Gabriel remained focused on learning from his mistakes and praised his teammates for their efforts in the 31-10 win.

While Oregon’s offense managed to move the ball well, Gabriel pointed to missed opportunities in the red zone as a critical area for improvement.

"We're a block away or catching a throw away from turning [plays] into points," Gabriel said. "We for sure get three in that situation, but we'd love to get seven. It starts with me. I touch the ball every single play and got to put us in a better situation."

Gabriel, who has been a model of consistency, uncharacteristically threw two interceptions in the red zone—his first such mistakes in years. When asked if he was trying too hard in those critical moments, Gabriel reflected on the mental aspect of the game.

"My eyes get bigger than my stomach in the red zone," he said. "There are things that I've continued to learn, but obviously God's wanting to continue to teach me the lesson, and I keep making that decision."

Despite his frustrations, Gabriel credited the team’s defense for bailing out the offense in difficult moments, especially during the game’s most crucial junctures.

"Thank God we have a great defense," Gabriel said. "In games that you need to be 100% scoring in the red zone, you can't have things happen like that."

Gabriel took a significant hit in the first half but bounced back quickly, scoring a rushing touchdown. He discussed the physicality of the game and his mindset following the hit.

"Big hits are natural, and it's a physical game," Gabriel noted. "But like I said, you've got to keep swinging. It don't stop, and the clocks continue to tick. I’ve got a job to do, and that’s playing quarterback for our guys and doing it the right way."

The run game, a focal point of the offense, saw Jordan eclipse 150 rushing yards by halftime. Gabriel praised his running backs and offensive line for their dominant performance.

"Jordan’s got great vision, and the guy's special," Gabriel said. "When you're able to give him that space and then work on a third-level defender, he's able to do his thing and make a move and get vertical. It's a testament to him and the O-line."

Looking ahead, Oregon faces a high-stakes matchup against Ohio State, a game that has been circled on the calendar for months. Gabriel expressed his excitement for the opportunity to compete against one of the nation’s top programs.

"Great opportunity," Gabriel said of the upcoming showdown. "You dream for moments like these and games like this. It's full steam ahead."

As Oregon enters Big Ten play, Gabriel emphasized the importance of eliminating mistakes and playing complementary football, knowing the level of competition will only rise.

"All three phases—you know, it can be special," Gabriel said. "There's a lot to look at and learn from, but the emphasis has got to be on those mistakes on my end."

With Ohio State looming, Gabriel and the Ducks will aim to put this game behind them and focus on the challenges ahead.

"You just look at what you can get better at, put this game to rest, and then full steam ahead," Gabriel concluded.



